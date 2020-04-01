Governor DeSantis to issue 'stay-at-home' order for Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he will issue a 'stay-at-home' order for the state to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The order will go into effect at midnight tomorrow and will last for the next 30 days, the governor announced Wednesday.

Under the order, Floridians are directed to limit all movements outside of the home for the next 30 days and only leave home to conduct essential services, essential activities and essential business.

Several counties, including Hillsborough and Pinellas, have already put 'safer-at-home' orders in place, but this one applies to the entire state of Florida.

While residents are staying at home DeSantis said that Florida will take advantage of the light traffic to accelerate a number of roadway construction projects, which includes accelerating the $864 million Howard Franklin Bridge project by four weeks.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

