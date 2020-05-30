Gov. Kemp signs executive order deploying 3,000 additional Ga. National Guardsmen for Sunday

Governor Brian Kemp signed a new executive order Saturday night, deploying an additional 3,000 Georgia National Guards troops in anticipation of a third day of protests Sunday night.

This comes after Kemp signed an executive order earlier Saturday deploying 1,500 Georgia National Guardsmen to help keep the peace for Saturday's protests.

In a statement released to FOX 5, Governor Kemp said:

"State and local leaders are working together to ensure public safety and keep the peace in Atlanta. I have signed an order authorizing as many as 1,500 Georgia National Guard troops to deploy throughout the city to maintain order and address hotspots of illegal activity."

What started as peaceful demonstrations over the killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who died while in police custody, turned violent Friday evening in Atlanta as people clashed with police, buildings were vandalized and cop cars were set on fire.

The exterior of the CNN Center in Downtown Atlanta was also heavily vandalized during demonstrations.

SKYFOX5 flew over the CNN Center, in downtown Atlanta where protesters could be seen climbing on top of the giant CNN letters outside the building. Graffiti littered the sides of the building.

According to Atlanta Police, protestors caused extensive damage to patrol vehicles and buildings in the area of Centennial Olympic Park Drive and Marietta Street and looted several businesses in the same area. Several small fires were also started.

The damage continued down Peachtree Street. Violent protestors overturned tables, shattered windows, and ransacked jewelry stores, bakeries, lounges, and phone stores.

The looters also targeted a nearby Kroger on Piedmont Avenue, nearly clearing out the grocery store.