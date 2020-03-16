Gov. Kemp issues executive order closings all public schools

What was once an option for each school district has became mandatory on Monday after Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order closing schools.

All public elementary, secondary, and post-secondary public schools in Georgia must close between March 18 and March 31.

"To keep our students, teachers, and administrators safe and mitigate the spread of COVID-19, I am ordering the closure of all public elementary, secondary, and post-secondary schools in Georgia from March 18, 2020, to March 31, 2020," Governor Kemp was quoted as saying in a release to FOX 5 News. "This measure is critical to reducing local transmission in communities across our state, and I ask Georgians to continue to follow best practices - washing their hands regularly, isolating the elderly and chronically ill, and avoiding large events if possible - in the days and weeks ahead."

Most school districts in Georgia had announced closing for at least this week, but many had already opted to close for two weeks.

