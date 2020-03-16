Gov. Kemp issues executive order closings all public schools
ATLANTA - What was once an option for each school district has became mandatory on Monday after Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order closing schools.
All public elementary, secondary, and post-secondary public schools in Georgia must close between March 18 and March 31.
"To keep our students, teachers, and administrators safe and mitigate the spread of COVID-19, I am ordering the closure of all public elementary, secondary, and post-secondary schools in Georgia from March 18, 2020, to March 31, 2020," Governor Kemp was quoted as saying in a release to FOX 5 News. "This measure is critical to reducing local transmission in communities across our state, and I ask Georgians to continue to follow best practices - washing their hands regularly, isolating the elderly and chronically ill, and avoiding large events if possible - in the days and weeks ahead."
Most school districts in Georgia had announced closing for at least this week, but many had already opted to close for two weeks.