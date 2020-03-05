Gov. Kemp holds press conference giving update on coronavirus preps

Governor Brian Kemp is holding a press conference, a day ahead of President Donald Trump’s visit to the main campus of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.

The CDC has been working all week to supply state health labs with the necessary kits to test for the coronavirus. Gov. Kemp, during the press conference, is expected to announce Georgia now has the ability to confirm COVID-19 at the state level.

Testing for the virus is similar to the process of testing for the flu by swabbing your nose and throat. The difference is your doctor or health care provider will have to ship the sample to the state health lab.

The governor will be joined by Dr. Kathleen Toomey, the Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health, Dr. Cherie Drenzek, the state’s Epidemiologist, and other Coronavirus Task Force members.

