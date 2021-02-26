Good Day Atlanta's Alyse Eady expecting new baby boy

The Good Day Atlanta family is getting a little bigger.

Good Day's Atlanta's Alyse Eady announced the news that the extended FOX 5 family will be welcoming a new special delivery this year.

Eady and her husband are expecting a baby boy this summer.

Alyse shared some adorable photos of her daughter Sofia celebrating the news while being surrounded by blue balloons.

Credit: Jacey Verhoef Photography (Jacey Verhoef Photography)

Please join us in congratulating her and her husband!

