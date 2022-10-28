Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: October 28, 2022

By Good Day Atlanta
Published 
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

Television's 'Designing Women' comes home to Atlanta in play

Julia, Suzanne, Mary Jo, and Charlene. You already know their names — and now, television’s 'Designing Women' are back in a stage play written by the sitcom's creator and now on-stage at Atalnta's Horizon's Theatre.

ATLANTA - Television’s "Designing Women" find home at Horizon Theatre: 

Julia, Suzanne, Mary Jo, and Charlene. You already know their names — and now, television’s "Designing Women" are back!

"Designing Women - 2020: The Big Split" is a stage play written by Linda Bloodworth Thomason, who created the sitcom back in 1986. Onstage now at Atlanta’s Horizon Theatre, the play features the show’s central characters in 2020 Atlanta, as a pandemic and Presidential election dominate the headlines.

"I never really thought about bringing it back. I really don’t like sequels and reboots, but I think the climate sort of begged for it," the writer said. "I started thinking, ‘What would Julia be saying? What would they all be saying now? And just how woke would Suzanne Sugarbaker be?’ You’re going to find out … not very!" 

Katherine LaNasa slides into Dixie Carter’s heels as the fiery Julia Sugarbaker, a role LaNasa played during the show’s world premiere in Arkansas last year.

"I worked with Linda first probably about 15 years ago, and she used to always say, ‘You remind me so much of Dixie. You remind me of Dixie,’" LaNasa said. "So, it’s kind of funny that here we are 15 years later, I’m getting to sort of step into her shoes."

Cast of new 'Designing Women' talk bringing iconic characters to the stage

'Designing Women,' one of TV's biggest sitcoms, is back and this time it's live on-stage in Atlanta. Good Day's Paul Milliken got the chance to get on the set and talk to the actors about bringing the show to life.

Also starring in the show are Beth Beyer (Suzanne), Joanna Daniels (Mary Jo), Lane Carlock (Charlene), and Tiffany Porter, Eve Krueger, Luis Hernandez, and Robin Bloodworth as a quartet of new characters. 

"Designing Women — 2020: The Big Split" continues at Horizon Theatre through at least Nov. 6, with performances at 8 p.m. on Wednesdays through Fridays, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturdays, and 5 p.m. on Sundays. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Burgers with Buck takes a trip back to Bocado

The restaurant formerly known as Bocado Burger is now simply called Bocado. As you might imagine, the dropping of that specific word concerned Burgers with Buck, but we are pleased to report that one of our favorites is still available and as delicious as ever.

Burgers With Buck: In case you haven't heard, BOCADO Burger at Avalon rebranded back to its original BOCADO Westside namesake, bringing with it many of its Westside menu favorites, including the burger. 

Former Falcons to attend Ring of Honor ceremony at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

One hundred former Falcons players are making their return this weekend for the team's Ring of Honor ceremony. Cornerback Bobby Butler spent 13 seasons with the Falcons, and he joins Good Day's Alyse Eady to talk about the Falcons' brotherhood, the event, and more.

Atlanta Falcons prepare for Ring of Honor game and alumni weekend: We had former Falcons cornerback Bobby Butler this morning. He tells viewers what to expect this Sunday with tailgates, autograph opportunities and more. This Sunday the Falcons will take on the Commanders. Kick off is at 1 p.m.

Actor Jalen Christian talks playing Dwayne Johnson's son on 'Black Adam'

Jalen Christian may be young, but he's already starred alongside Denzel Washington, Michael B. Jordan, and now Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in projects. He chats with Good Day's Alyse Eady about doing his own stunts, his dream role, and more.

Jalon Christian reflects on memorable moments while filming "Black Adam" with The Rock: He has so many memorable moments working alongside iconic superstars like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Michael B Jordan, and Denzel Washington, like when he and The Rock shot some of the most intense and vulnerable scenes in the movie. Jalon talks about how amazing filming was, the relationships he’s made with his co-stars and what life has been like after being nominated for a NAACP Image Award at such a young age.

Comedian Bill Belamy brings laughs to Atlanta with special shows

Bill Bellamy been making people crack up ever since he started stand up in college. He's in Atlanta for a weekend of shows, and the comedian sat down with Good Day's Natalie McCann to talk about the performances and share some laughs.

Bill Bellamy talks upcoming comedy show and more: Bill Bellamy has been in Hollywood for decades. He's done movies, TV shows, but started his career in the business doing stand-up. Now he's in town for a show at Uptown Comedy Corner this weekend. Get your tickets here.

Pop-up restaurant puts Atlanta twist to pizza

Matthew 'Phew' Foster is the founder of one of the hottest pizza concepts in the city with his unique take on the Italian favorite. He joins Good Day's Alyse Eady to show off his signature pie and talk about how he got into making pizza.

Matthew "Phew" Foster of Phew's Pies: Phew is an Atlanta native and owner and founder of Phew's Pies, one of Atlanta's hottest pizza concepts. Specializing in mobile pizza pop ups, Phew's Pies offers 12-inch "Metropolitan" style pizzas: rooted in Neapolitan tradition, influenced by the flavors and culture of the urban inner city.  For more information click here. 

The Good Day team competes in the Halloween costume contest

When the Good Day producers challenged the team to a costume contest, they were all too happy to accept, Now you get the chance to crown this year's contest winner.

Anchors reveal their Halloween Costumes: This year the Good Day Atlanta producers challenged the anchors to a costume contest. We need the viewers help to crown this year's winner. Click the video player to see what everyone wore. 

Pet of the Day from Hero Dog Rescue

Eenie is a shy little Pekingese mix who is super mellow and very polite. He'd be best in a home with no young children and another dog with similar energy levels.