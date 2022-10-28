Good Day Atlanta viewer information: October 28, 2022

Television’s "Designing Women" find home at Horizon Theatre:

Julia, Suzanne, Mary Jo, and Charlene. You already know their names — and now, television’s "Designing Women" are back!

"Designing Women - 2020: The Big Split" is a stage play written by Linda Bloodworth Thomason, who created the sitcom back in 1986. Onstage now at Atlanta’s Horizon Theatre, the play features the show’s central characters in 2020 Atlanta, as a pandemic and Presidential election dominate the headlines.

"I never really thought about bringing it back. I really don’t like sequels and reboots, but I think the climate sort of begged for it," the writer said. "I started thinking, ‘What would Julia be saying? What would they all be saying now? And just how woke would Suzanne Sugarbaker be?’ You’re going to find out … not very!"

Katherine LaNasa slides into Dixie Carter’s heels as the fiery Julia Sugarbaker, a role LaNasa played during the show’s world premiere in Arkansas last year.

"I worked with Linda first probably about 15 years ago, and she used to always say, ‘You remind me so much of Dixie. You remind me of Dixie,’" LaNasa said. "So, it’s kind of funny that here we are 15 years later, I’m getting to sort of step into her shoes."

Also starring in the show are Beth Beyer (Suzanne), Joanna Daniels (Mary Jo), Lane Carlock (Charlene), and Tiffany Porter, Eve Krueger, Luis Hernandez, and Robin Bloodworth as a quartet of new characters.

"Designing Women — 2020: The Big Split" continues at Horizon Theatre through at least Nov. 6, with performances at 8 p.m. on Wednesdays through Fridays, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturdays, and 5 p.m. on Sundays. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Burgers With Buck: In case you haven't heard, BOCADO Burger at Avalon rebranded back to its original BOCADO Westside namesake, bringing with it many of its Westside menu favorites, including the burger.

Atlanta Falcons prepare for Ring of Honor game and alumni weekend: We had former Falcons cornerback Bobby Butler this morning. He tells viewers what to expect this Sunday with tailgates, autograph opportunities and more. This Sunday the Falcons will take on the Commanders. Kick off is at 1 p.m.

Jalon Christian reflects on memorable moments while filming "Black Adam" with The Rock: He has so many memorable moments working alongside iconic superstars like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Michael B Jordan, and Denzel Washington, like when he and The Rock shot some of the most intense and vulnerable scenes in the movie. Jalon talks about how amazing filming was, the relationships he’s made with his co-stars and what life has been like after being nominated for a NAACP Image Award at such a young age.

Bill Bellamy talks upcoming comedy show and more: Bill Bellamy has been in Hollywood for decades. He's done movies, TV shows, but started his career in the business doing stand-up. Now he's in town for a show at Uptown Comedy Corner this weekend. Get your tickets here.

Matthew "Phew" Foster of Phew's Pies: Phew is an Atlanta native and owner and founder of Phew's Pies, one of Atlanta's hottest pizza concepts. Specializing in mobile pizza pop ups, Phew's Pies offers 12-inch "Metropolitan" style pizzas: rooted in Neapolitan tradition, influenced by the flavors and culture of the urban inner city. For more information click here.

Anchors reveal their Halloween Costumes: This year the Good Day Atlanta producers challenged the anchors to a costume contest. We need the viewers help to crown this year's winner. Click the video player to see what everyone wore.