Good Atlanta viewer information for Aug. 9, 2023

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
ATLANTA - Here's what you may have missed today on Good Day Atlanta:

CHEF DAN MARTINEZ

Cooking up tacos with Chef Dan Martinez

Chef Dan Martizez knows his way around the kitchen but he really knows his way around a grill. He has a new cookbook titled '10 Tacos y Mas,' and he visited the Good Day kitchen to make some pork belly tacos with Alyse Eady.

TOMMY DAVIDSON

Tommy Davidson brings laughs to Atlanta

Legendary comedian and actor Tommy Davidson has continued to kill it on stages across the country, and now he's heading to Atlanta for a three-night stay a the Atlanta Comedy Theater. Davidson joked around with Sharon Lawson about his decades of making people laugh, the new baby in the family, and more.

CHESSECAKED

The decadent desserts of Cheesecaked

Described as 'heaven on earth,' Cheesecaked is the local bakery that's putting an amazing spin on the classic dessert. Owner Shawn Brown joined Joanne Feldman to share a few of the amazingly rich sweet treats the bakery has to offer.

ATLANTA ICE HOUSE

Athletes 'chill out' at local ice complex

We're looking at another afternoon in the 90s, but there's one place in metro Atlanta where we can guarantee the temperature will be much, much cooler.

The Compete Center Ice Rink Sports Complex in Marietta is home to several sports facilities, including the Atlanta Ice House. Good Day Atlanta met up with area general manager Raymond Kalra who calls the Atlanta Ice House an  "all-inclusive" ice arena, meaning the facility offers ice skating and hockey programs from beginner-level to pro. Speaking of pro (or, in this case, future pro), the facility is the home of the Atlanta Madhatters, which is part of the United States Premier Hockey League. According to Kalra, the USPHL is considered a top league for NCAA college commitments.

SECRET PROBLEM OF UNLIMITED PTO

The secret problem with unlimited PTO

One thing employers use to sweeten the pot for new employees is the offer of unlimited paid time off, but the FOX 5 I-Team’s Dana Fowle says it may not be as good as it sounds.

PET OF THE DAY

Pet of the Day from the Humane Society of NE Georgia

Sapphire is a lovable pup who has a passion for water, sleeping, and playing with toys. While she's selective with her doggy companions, a meet-and-greet would help to ensure compatibility.

