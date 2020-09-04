Goat jumps inside Douglas County Sheriff's deputy vehicle

A Douglas County Sheriff's deputy found a surprise passenger Friday morning, a goat!

In a video posted to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page, a deputy is seen walking from the front door of a home to her vehicle.

When she opened the door she spotted a goat in the front of the car.

The deputy was serving civil papers at a home and it is not uncommon for her to leave her vehicle's doors open while she approaches the door of a home she is visiting for work purposes.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office Facebook post explained:

Advertisement

"To explain what you are about to see, the deputy went to a residence to serve some civil papers. The deputy explained that due to the number of houses she visits daily, she routinely leaves her vehicle's door open because she has had to retreat on a number of occasions from vicious dogs. Never once did she expect or even consider what was about to happen this day! Even though she was knocked to the ground she was not physically harmed in the incident. At the end of the day we all got a little laugh out of it and we hope you do as well!"

The goat wasn't in a huge rush to get out of the car, but with the assistance of a couple of dogs the goat evenutally exited.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.