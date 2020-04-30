Georgia's shelter in place order set to expire Thursday night

article

Georgia's shelter in place order is set to expire Thursday night, but Gov. Brian Kemp has yet to say whether or not he will extend the order.

Kemp has already created gaping loopholes by allowing restaurants to resume limited dine-in service, and permitting hair salons, tattoo parlors, movie theaters and bowling alleys to reopen with restrictions. He also said he’s also lifting a temporary ban on short-term vacation rentals Friday.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson told reporters earlier this week that Kemp was sending conflicting signals.

“In reality, we’re under a stay at home order until April 30,” Johnson said. “Yet you can go get your nails done, you can go get a tattoo, you can go to movie theaters, you can go to bowling alleys. It’s those kinds of things that leave people confused.”

Johnson said over the weekend he noticed increased traffic on Savannah’s streets and fewer people wearing masks or keeping a safe distance from others. He urged local businesses to refrain from opening for the time being if they can.

In hard-hit Dougherty County, which leads Georgia with deaths, many restaurants have heeded local officials’ request to keep their dining rooms closed because “it just doesn’t feel right right now,” said Chris Cohilas, the county’s elected chairman.

Cohilas noted one significant sign of improvement. He said Albany’s Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital had just 80 coronavirus patients Tuesday, down from 127 two weeks earlier.

Kemp has said it’s imperative during the health crisis response to also mitigate deep economic suffering across Georgia.

Still, Kemp took fierce criticism when many questioned whether Georgia’s data met reopening guidelines by President Donald Trump’s administration, which called for a two-week trend of declining new cases, widespread public testing and the ability to trace the contacts of infected people to break the chain of infection.

Officials have argued that Georgia’s outbreak peaked in mid-April, but that’s not yet clear from the data. The state has in recent days improved testing capacity. Kemp’s office said the state reported nearly 13,000 new tests Tuesday — the largest daily number since testing began.

Meanwhile, the state is still scrambling to build a projected 1,000-worker contact tracing effort.

Trump himself criticized Kemp last week, saying: “I wasn’t happy with Brian Kemp, I wasn’t at all happy.”

Kemp last week issued a new executive order instructing people 65 and older as well as those with medical conditions and residents of nursing homes and other care facilities to stay in place through at least May 13. But the governor said he was still examining data and consulting with Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey about what rules should apply to others.

Kemp’s order allowing many close-contact services to reopen also authorized resumption of elective medical procedures such as colonoscopies, joint replacements and dental cleanings that had been suspended.

Georgia's shelter in place order is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.