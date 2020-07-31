Georgians urged to stay vigilian, prepare ahead of Isaias

Georgians are being urged to remain vigilant and prepared ahead of Isaias. The category one hurricane was churning over the Bahamas late Friday evening. It was forecasted to trek north for the next four days skirting along the East Coast.

Governor Brian P. Kemp, Insurance Commissioner John King, and Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Homer Bryson believe the impact to Georgia will be minor, with little to no damage expected.

GEMA offers the following tips to residents before a hurricane approaches:

•Get a Ready Kit and prepare a portable Ready kit in case you have to evacuate.

•Make an evacuation plan for your family.

•Prepare to secure your property.

•If you have a car, fill the gas tank in case you have to evacuate.

•Plan ahead for your pets. Shelters cannot accept pets due to health reasons, so it is important to find a pet-friendly hotel or make arrangements with family or friends in advance.

•Know your area’s flood risk. If unsure, call your local emergency management agency or planning and zoning department, or visit Flood Smart.

•Property insurance does not typically cover flood damage. Talk to your insurance provider about your policy and consider if you need additional coverage.

When a hurricane arrives:

• Listen to the radio or TV.

• Secure your home, close storm shutters, and secure outdoor objects.

• Turn off utilities if instructed to do so. Otherwise, turn the refrigerator thermostat to its coldest setting and keep its doors closed.

• Turn off propane tanks.

• Avoid using the phone except for serious emergencies.

• Have a supply of water for sanitary purposes, such as cleaning and flushing toilets. Fill the bathtub and other larger containers with water.

• You should evacuate under the following conditions: if you are directed by local authorities to do so; if you live in a mobile home or temporary structure since such shelters are particularly hazardous during a hurricane no matter how well-fastened to the ground; if you live in a high-rise building since hurricane winds are stronger at higher elevations; or if you live on the coast, on a floodplain, near a river, or on an island waterway.

• If you are unable to evacuate, go to your safe room. If you do not have one, stay indoors during the hurricane and away from windows and glass doors; close all interior doors; secure and brace external doors; avoid elevators; and take refuge in a small interior room, closet, or hallway on the lowest level. If flooding occurs, be prepared to take shelter on a floor above the flooding.

After the storm:

• Local authorities may not immediately be able to provide information about what is happening and what you should do. However, you should listen to NOAA Weather Radio, watch TV, listen to the radio, or check the Internet often for official news and instructions as they become available.

• Stay out of flood waters, if possible. The water may be contaminated or electrically charged. However, should you find yourself trapped in your vehicle in rising water, get out immediately and seek higher ground.

• Be alert for tornadoes and flooding. If you see a funnel cloud or if local authorities issue a tornado warning, take shelter underground or in an interior room away from windows. If waters are rising quickly or local authorities issue a flood or flash flood warning, seek higher ground.

• Stay away from downed power lines to avoid the risk of electric shock or electrocution.

• Do not return to your home until local authorities say it is safe. Even after the hurricane and after flood waters recede, roads may be weakened and could collapse. Buildings may be unstable, and drinking water may be contaminated. Use common sense and exercise caution.

Get more tips from GEMA at heir website https://gema.georgia.gov/hurricanes

