Georgia under slight chance for severe thunderstorms Wednesday
ATLANTA - A line of strong to severe thunderstorms is expected across north Georgia on Wednesday afternoon.
Expect the storms to start firing up just after lunch and continue into the early evening.
The threats are mainly damaging winds and large hail.
The area will also see brief heavy rain.
The tornado risk is not ZERO, but it is low.
Cooler weather is on tap for Thursday and then a big warm-up for the weekend.
