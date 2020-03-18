Georgia teen visits NBA 2K headquarters with help from Make-A-Wish Foundation

Teenager William Floyd got the opportunity that many children and teens wish for. With the help of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the Georgia 15-year-old was able to visit the NBA 2K headquarters.

While visiting, William was hit with a surprise of a lifetime by becoming the first non-athlete to be scanned into the NBA 2K game.

William’s NBA 2K20 player model may be found within Quick Game mode as a free agent for players to include on their teams of choice, as well as through new MyCAREER and MyLEAGUE rosters.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation's mission is "Together, we create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses."

William was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder that causes severe heart and muscle weakness. His disorder prevents him at times from doing physical activities, but he can enjoy them through video games.

William and his family hope this story helps bring awareness to other families who are unfamiliar with the Make-A-Wish organization.

For more information on the Make-A-Wish Foundation click here.