Georgia teacher killed in crash with man driving stolen car, police say

The Bartow County school system is mourning the loss of a longtime paraprofessional who was killed in a crash Saturday morning.

Longtime educator Angela Townsend was driving when her car was hit by a driver trying to escape Georgia troopers, police said. (Bartow County Schools)

State troopers say 55-year-old Angela Townsend was trying to turn left at the intersection of Georgia 140 and Highway 41 when her car was hit by a speeding driver trying to escape law enforcement.

Townsend worked for over 20 years at White Elementary School as a special needs paraprofessional, kindergarten paraprofessional, pre-K paraprofessional, and after-school teacher. She also worked at Cass High School.

“Mrs. Townsend was such an amazing part of the White Elementary Family,” said White Elementary School Principal Amy Heater. “She was truly a devoted staff member who put the needs of our children before her very own. She always had an amazing smile, sense of humor, and a determined, unbreakable spirit. She is going to be missed dearly. We would like the community to keep our school and Mrs. Townsend’s family in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

RELATED: GSP: Man driving stolen car causes deadly crash after police chase

A school-led tribute to Townsend will take place on Monday. If you would like to contribute a favorite memory of Townsend, please email Heater at Amy.Heater@bartow.k12.ga.us.

Advertisement

Troopers charged 20-year-old Christopher Tyler Parker of Blountsville, Alabama in the crash.

The Georgia State Patrol says Parker was driving a car stolen from his grandmother.