Georgia political leaders pay tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Gov. Kemp order flags to half staff

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died at 87 of metastatic pancreatic cancer, according to the court. She was the oldest sitting member.

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 30: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, celebrating her 20th anniversary on the bench, is photographed in the East conference room at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on Friday, August 30, 2013. (Photo by Nik Expand

Governor Brian Kemp ordered flags at all state buildings and grounds in Georgia to be flown at half-staff until Justice Ginsburg is buried.

Ginsburg had announced in July that she was undergoing chemotherapy treatment for lesions on her liver, the latest of her several battles with cancer.

Born Joan Ruth Bader on March 15, 1933 in Brooklyn, New York, she was the youngest of two children to Nathan and Celia Bader. It was when Ginsburg was in kindergarten that she decided to go by her middle name Ruth, according to Encyclopedia Britannica.

United States Supreme Court (Front L-R) Associate Justice Stephen Breyer, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, Jr., (Back L-R) Associate Justice Neil Gor Expand

Ginsburg grew up in a low-income, working-class neighborhood of Brooklyn, where her father worked as a merchant and her mother worked at a clothing factory. Her older sister, Marilyn, died of meningitis when Ginsburg was only a baby.

U.S. Senate Democratic nominee Jon Ossoff called Justice Ginsburg a "brilliant jurist".

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams praised Ginsburg for a job well done.

U.S. Senator Kelly Leoffler acknowledged Ginsburg's passing, while also calling for a nomination to fill the now vacant seat.

Time magazine announced it will feature the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on multiple special covers for its October double issue which will present the 2020 Time 100 list of world’s most influential people.

"This unusual tribute to a Supreme Court justice was one of the many ways a new generation has shown the love to the five-foot tall legal giant who made the lives they live possible," according to Time.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms released a statement calling Ginsburg, "a champion for racial and gender equality."

Meanwhile, U.S. Senator David Perdue released the following statement:

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a trailblazer and brilliant legal mind. She grew up in a time when the idea of a woman on the Supreme Court seemed unimaginable, yet with hard work, tenacity, and grit, she blazed a path for all women. Justice Ginsburg’s friendship with Justice Antonin Scalia was an example of rising above ideological differences and finding common good in humanity that should inspire all of us. Bonnie and I join the nation in mourning the loss of Justice Ginsburg, and we are praying for her family.”

