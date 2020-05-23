Georgia National Guard to flyover state on Memorial day to honor fallen
ATLANTA - The Georgia National Guard will be performing Memorial Day flyover in honor of those who died fighting for freedom in the U.S. military.
According to the National Guard, the flyover on Monday will start at 9:55 a.m. as one HH-60 Blackhawk and two CH-47F Chinooks leave Hunter Army Airfield in Savannah. A few minutes later at 10:30 a.m., four UH-60 Blackhawks will leave Clay National Guard Center in Marietta for the north Georgia flight.
In north Georgia, the helicopters will pass over multiple hospitals, Stone Mountain Park, Lake Lanier, the Georgia National Cemetery, and more.
In a Tweet, the National Guard said that the flyovers are “in honor of our fallen and to remind us all of the debt we owe for the high price that has been paid for our liberty.”
The full flight schedule is below.
North Georgia
- 10:40 Grady Health System
- 10:48 Stone Mountain Park
- 11:03 Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- 11:22 Lake Lanier
- 11:30 Northside Hospital Forsyth
- 11:47 Northside Hospital Cherokee
- 11:51 Georgia National Cemetery
- 12:03 WellStar Kennestone Hospital
- 12:07 Kennesaw Mountain Battlefield Park
- 12:09 Marietta National Cemetery
South Georgia
- 9:57 Memorial Hospital
- 10:00 Bonaventure Cemetery
- 10:08 Tybee Island
- 10:18 River Street
- 10:22 St. Joseph's Hospital
- 10:42 Glennville Veterans Memorial Cemetery
- 11:40 Phoebe Putney Hospital
- 11:41 South Albany Medical Center