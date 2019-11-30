Georgia man, dog, go missing while searching for wife's phone

Deputies in Haralson County are searching for a missing 57-year-old and his dog who went missing trying to help his wife.

According to the Haralson County Sheriff's Office, 57-year-old David Lee McWhorter left home Friday around 3 p.m. and hasn't been seen since.

McWhorter and his wife had been out running errands when she lost her phone, so he and the family dog, a black boxer/lab mix, went out to look for it.

Officials described McWhorter as a bald 6-foot-1-inch tall man with a large beard. He was last seen wearing a blue tan cowboy-like hat, black jacket, khaki pants, and brown work boots.

He was driving a dark blue 1995 Dodge Ram with a bit of rust and the Georgia tag PBN4717. Officials say he and his dog do like to ride back roads and could be in Cleburne County, Alabama or Polk County.

McWhorter does have some heart issues, but as of yet has not been treated for them.

If you have any information that can help, please call 911 or the Haralson County Sheriff's Office.