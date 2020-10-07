Georgia governor, health commissioner give COVID-19 update

Gov. Brian Kemp and the state’s leading health official are set to provide an update on the Georgia's fight against the coronavirus.

Kemp and Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey will speak at a news conference set for 9 a.m. on Wednesday at the state Capitol.

This is the governor's first briefing in nearly two months.

As of Tuesday afternoon, GPDH reported 324,650 cases and 7,229 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The 7-day average of cases is 1,224.6. Georgia has conducted more than 3 million COVID-19 tests with a 10% positive rate. The rolling 7-day average is 7.1% positive.

According to the Tuesday report, over the last two week period there has been a drop in not only the average daily increase in newly reported deaths in Georgia, but also a drop in average daily increase in newly confirmed cases from the previous two weeks.

Last week, Kemp extended the executive order for all current COVID-19 restrictions to October 15. The governor has also extended the public health state of emergency until November 9.