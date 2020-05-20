Georgia deputies searching for two runaway teenagers

article

Georgia police are searching for two teenagers who haven't been seen in nearly a day.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office said that Tuesday, 13-year-old Lila Porter and 14-year-old Patricia "Trisha" Deas both told their parents that they were going to be at each other's houses. Their families haven't heard from either of them since.

Officials say the two girls were last seen around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Porter is described as being 5-foot-7-inches tall with a weight of 122 pounds. She has strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, black shorts, and blue Nike shoes.

Deas is 4-feet-11-inches tall with a weight of 122 pounds. She has dark brown or black hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and camouflage pants.

If you have any information that could help police, please call Investigator Craig Cirillo at 706-541-1044 or Columbia County Sheriff's Office Dispatch at 706-541-2800.