Georgia declares public health emergency in response to coronavirus outbreak

Gov. Brian Kemp declared a public health emergency for the State of Georgia Saturday in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Georgia lawmakers had already agreed with Gov. Kemp’s plan to dip into the state’s rainy day fund for $100 million that the Republican governor can spend to combat COVID-19.

The $100 million would come from the state’s $2.8 billion in reserves and go to the governor’s emergency fund. Lawmakers said Georgia could use the money to provide a match for federal funds as well as for other state spending. England said there’s an additional $5 million provided to rural hospitals as well to pay for effects of the new coronavirus.

Despite the new money, the plan still cuts $159 million from other spending in the state budget year that runs through June 30.

Kemp's annoucement comes following President Donald Trump's Friday declaration of a national emergency over the coronavirus outbreak.The president announced $50 billion for states, territories and localities in the shared fight against disease.

The president also announced that emergency operations centers would open effective immediately. The president said that every hospital is to activiate its emergency preparedness plan to meet needs of Americans everywhere.

"No resource will be spared, nothing whatsoever," the president said, and that half a million additional testing kits would be available early next week. Locations would be announced Sunday night. In the press conference, it was announced that interest on federal student loan payments would be waived during the emergency.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Keep refreshing for updates. The Associates Press contributed to this report.