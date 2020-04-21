Georgia COVID-19 cases pass 31,000, over 1,300 deaths since pandemic started

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has surpassed 31,000 across Georgia since the pandemic began, with more than 1,300 deaths reported, according to data released by the Department of Public Health.

Officials say nearly 5,800 patients have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic.

So far, Georgia has administered more than 217,000 COVID-19 tests, with planned increases over the next several weeks.

Georgia's shelter in place order expired at 11:59 pm. April 30. Gov. Kemp announced he was extending the public health emergency to June 12, 2020.

SEE ALSO: Q&A: What to expect when visiting newly reopened businesses in Georgia

According to the COVID-19 Cases Over Time chart released by the DPH, the average number of cases per day appears to be declining. However, health officials say confirmed cases over the last 14 days may not be accounted for due to illnesses yet to be reported or test results may still be pending.

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR GDPH DATA

Advertisement

Cobb, Dougherty, and Hall counties have more than 1,500 cases reported with more than 1,000 cases in the state being non-Georgia residents. DeKalb and Gwinnett counties have more than 2,000 cases and Fulton County has exceeded 3,000 cases. Cobb, Dougherty, and Fulton counties have reported more than 120 deaths each.

The number of cases and deaths appear to be flattening, according to the Cumulative Confirmed COVID-19 Cases and Deaths Over Time charts released by the DPH. Confirmed cases over the last 14 days may not be accounted for due to illnesses yet to be reported or test results may still be pending. See the data.

LIVE: Interactive map tracks global spread of COVID-19

According to the data, Black or African Americans are disproportionately impacted by the virus compared to other races. See data.

According to a report from John Hopkins University, more than 189,000 people across the United States have recovered from the virus, with over 1.2 million recoveries reported worldwide.

DPH says it is working closely with the CDC, and state partners to respond to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the U.S., including Georgia. The goal is to quickly identify cases of COVID-19 and take the appropriate public health action to reduce its spread and protect the general public.

LIVE MAP: Tracking COVID-19 in Georgia

Georgia Coronavirus Hotline: 844-442-2681 available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m

SEE ALSO: Kemp: Restaurants, other businesses to reopen in Georgia amid COVID-19 fight

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georgia

Best prevention measures:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

RESOURCES:

Symptoms, testing and how to prepare amid growing COVID-19 outbreak

Who is most susceptible to coronavirus? COVID-19 not just affecting older people

Coronavirus cleaners: These products will kill COVID-19, according to the EPA

Coronavirus and pets: Your cat or dog probably can’t get COVID-19, WHO says

Will sick leave protect me if I get ill from coronavirus? 5 questions answered

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.

Live map: Tracking coronavirus in Georgia

-----

The Associated Press contributed to this report.