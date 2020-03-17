Expand / Collapse search

Georgia coronavirus cases up to 9,901 with 362 deaths reported

Published 
Updated just in
Coronavirus
FOX 5 Atlanta

FOX 5 Livestream: App users click here for live updates.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has passed the 9,900 mark across Georgia while deaths from the virus have passed 360.

As of 12:29 p.m. on Wednesday the number of cases had risen to 9,901 with the number of coronavirus-related deaths now at 362. Officials say 1,993 patients are hospitalized due to the virus.

SEE ALSO: Shelter-in-place order for Georgia

Of the cases confirmed since testing began, 60 percent of patients were between the ages of 18 and 59. Thirty-five percent of the patients were 60 or older. 

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

As of Wednesday, officials say nearly 20 percent of patients with confirmed cases of the virus were black and nearly 15 percent white. The race of nearly 64 percent of cases are unknown.

In the report, Fulton County has the largest number of coronavirus cases, passing 1,000 on Monday. 

Click here for county-by county breakdown chart.

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases: No. Cases (%)
Total 9901 (100%)
Hospitalized 1993(20.13%)
Deaths 362 (3.66%)


 
COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County: No. Cases No. Deaths
Fulton 1240 41
Dougherty 986 61
Dekalb 706 11
Cobb 588 29
Gwinnett 565 15
Clayton 293 11
Hall 228 0
Henry 215 3
Lee 208 15
Bartow 192 12
Carroll 183 4
Sumter 168 5
Cherokee 151 6
Chatham 125 4
Douglas 122 5
Mitchell 108 11
Forsyth 99 2
Early 98 5
Floyd 93 3
Terrell 93 9
Houston 92 7
Rockdale 86 2
Fayette 85 4
Randolph 82 3
Clarke 81 9
Coweta 79 2
Richmond 76 3
Colquitt 68 5
Newton 67 3
Paulding 66 1
Worth 64 3
Muscogee 57 1
Spalding 56 4
Bibb 49 1
Lowndes 49 1
Columbia 48 1
Crisp 48 0
Troup 48 3
Tift 47 1
Coffee 44 2
Thomas 43 2
Barrow 42 3
Ware 42 3
Pierce 36 1
Oconee 33 1
Calhoun 30 1
Decatur 30 0
Glynn 30 0
Upson 29 0
Baldwin 28 1
Dooly 27 1
Bryan 26 2
Gordon 26 3
Laurens 25 0
Walton 25 2
Jackson 23 0
Dawson 22 1
Greene 22 1
Polk 22 0
Whitfield 21 3
Butts 20 0
Turner 20 0
Peach 19 2
Effingham 18 1
Meriwether 18 0
Burke 17 0
Camden 17 0
Haralson 17 0
Washington 17 0
Brooks 16 1
Mcduffie 16 1
Harris 15 0
Stephens 15 0
Lamar 14 0
Liberty 14 0
Bacon 13 0
Clay 13 1
Johnson 13 0
Seminole 13 0
Bulloch 12 0
Miller 12 0
Monroe 12 1
Morgan 12 0
Macon 11 0
Murray 11 0
Pickens 10 2
Pike 10 0
Schley 10 1
White 10 0
Baker 9 2
Dodge 9 0
Fannin 9 0
Irwin 9 0
Lumpkin 9 0
Madison 9 1
Habersham 8 0
Pulaski 8 0
Talbot 8 1
Toombs 8 1
Catoosa 7 0
Jenkins 7 1
Jones 7 0
Appling 6 0
Ben Hill 6 0
Grady 6 0
Lincoln 6 0
Warren 6 0
Brantley 5 1
Emanuel 5 0
Jasper 5 0
Lanier 5 0
Marion 5 0
Putnam 5 0
Rabun 5 0
Taylor 5 2
Wilkes 5 0
Atkinson 4 0
Banks 4 0
Berrien 4 0
Candler 4 0
Chattooga 4 1
Cook 4 0
Gilmer 4 0
Jefferson 4 0
Quitman 4 0
Screven 4 0
Stewart 4 0
Telfair 4 0
Union 4 0
Wayne 4 0
Wilkinson 4 0
Charlton 3 0
Clinch 3 0
Crawford 3 0
Elbert 3 0
Franklin 3 0
Hart 3 0
Heard 3 1
Mcintosh 3 0
Tattnall 3 0
Walker 3 0
Webster 3 0
Chattahoochee 2 0
Dade 2 1
Oglethorpe 2 1
Towns 2 0
Twiggs 2 0
Wilcox 2 0
Bleckley 1 0
Echols 1 0
Hancock 1 0
Jeff Davis 1 0
Long 1 0
Treutlen 1 0
Wheeler 1 0
Unknown 857 6
*Based on patient county of residence when known

LIVE: Interactive map tracks global spread of COVID-19

According to the Georgia Department of Health, the youngest person to die from the virus is a 29-year-old Peach County woman. The oldest has been a 100-year-old Greene County woman.

Age Gender County Underlying
95 MALE BAKER Unk
65 FEMALE BAKER Unk
53 MALE BALDWIN Yes
64 MALE BARROW Yes
66 MALE BARROW Yes
91 FEMALE BARROW Yes
71 FEMALE BARTOW Yes
85 MALE BARTOW Yes
87 FEMALE BARTOW Yes
90 MALE BARTOW Yes
72 MALE BARTOW Yes
78 MALE BARTOW Yes
88 MALE BARTOW Yes
90 FEMALE BARTOW Yes
93 MALE BARTOW Yes
90 MALE BARTOW Yes
69 MALE BARTOW Yes
56 MALE BARTOW Yes
96 FEMALE BIBB Yes
79 FEMALE BRANTLEY Yes
  MALE BROOKS Unk
63 MALE BRYAN Yes
65 MALE BRYAN Unk
59 FEMALE CALHOUN Unk
71 FEMALE CARROLL Unk
86 MALE CARROLL Unk
80 MALE CARROLL Unk
64 MALE CARROLL Unk
80 FEMALE CHATHAM Yes
37 MALE CHATHAM Yes
84 FEMALE CHATHAM Yes
83 MALE CHATHAM Yes
82 MALE CHATTOOGA Yes
94 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes
78 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes
67 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes
81 MALE CHEROKEE Yes
90 MALE CHEROKEE Yes
78 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes
79 MALE CLARKE Yes
89 FEMALE CLARKE No
68 MALE CLARKE Unk
78 FEMALE CLARKE Unk
79 MALE CLARKE Yes
78 FEMALE CLARKE Yes
65 FEMALE CLARKE Unk
60 MALE CLARKE Yes
98 MALE CLARKE Yes
65 MALE CLAY Unk
69 MALE CLAYTON Yes
47 MALE CLAYTON Yes
50 MALE CLAYTON Yes
64 MALE CLAYTON Unk
89 MALE CLAYTON Unk
82 MALE CLAYTON Yes
49 FEMALE CLAYTON Unk
56 MALE CLAYTON Unk
67 MALE CLAYTON Unk
83 FEMALE CLAYTON Yes
71 FEMALE CLAYTON Unk
51 MALE COBB Yes
95 FEMALE COBB Yes
85 FEMALE COBB Yes
67 FEMALE COBB Yes
67 MALE COBB Yes
77 MALE COBB Yes
56 MALE COBB No
87 FEMALE COBB Yes
82 MALE COBB Yes
76 MALE COBB Yes
68 MALE COBB Yes
86 MALE COBB Unk
65 MALE COBB Yes
71 MALE COBB Yes
75 FEMALE COBB Yes
97 MALE COBB No
87 MALE COBB Yes
67 MALE COBB No
71 MALE COBB Yes
75 MALE COBB Yes
82 FEMALE COBB No
36 MALE COBB Yes
82 MALE COBB Yes
33 MALE COBB Yes
63 FEMALE COBB Yes
75 MALE COBB Unk
81 FEMALE COBB Unk
93 MALE COBB Yes
66 MALE COBB Yes
66 MALE COFFEE Unk
64 MALE COFFEE Yes
76 FEMALE COLQUITT Unk
53 MALE COLQUITT Yes
81 MALE COLQUITT Unk
83 FEMALE COLQUITT Unk
51 MALE COLQUITT Unk
35 MALE COLUMBIA Yes
77 MALE COWETA Yes
42 FEMALE COWETA Yes
79 FEMALE DADE Yes
80 MALE DAWSON Unk
88 FEMALE DEKALB Yes
31 MALE DEKALB Yes
65 FEMALE DEKALB Yes
81 MALE DEKALB Yes
91 FEMALE DEKALB Yes
89 FEMALE DEKALB Yes
69 MALE DEKALB Yes
70 MALE DEKALB Unk
84 FEMALE DEKALB Unk
75 MALE DEKALB Yes
91 MALE DEKALB Yes
67 MALE DOOLY No
48 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
75 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes
76 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
70 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk
66 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
65 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes
54 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk
86 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk
84 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk
81 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
87 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
48 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk
64 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
62 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes
91 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk
78 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk
81 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
90 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
82 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
81 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
46 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk
42 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
66 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
43 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
79 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes
34 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes
69 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
60 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
78 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk
67 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
98 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
66 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes
66 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
53 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
84 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk
87 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
77 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk
85 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
68 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
61 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
68 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk
65 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
71 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes
92 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
92 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
82 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
65 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes
45 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
69 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk
63 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes
70 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk
85 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
86 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
87 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
63 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
79 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
75 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes
81 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
63 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
61 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk
97 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
58 FEMALE DOUGLAS Unk
56 MALE DOUGLAS Unk
84 MALE DOUGLAS Yes
78 MALE DOUGLAS Yes
66 MALE DOUGLAS No
63 FEMALE EARLY Unk
65 MALE EARLY Unk
58 MALE EARLY Unk
48 FEMALE EARLY Yes
54 MALE EARLY Unk
56 MALE EFFINGHAM Yes
51 FEMALE FAYETTE No
77 FEMALE FAYETTE Yes
79 MALE FAYETTE Yes
83 MALE FAYETTE Yes
75 MALE FLOYD Yes
65 FEMALE FLOYD Yes
80 MALE FLOYD Yes
87 MALE FORSYTH Unk
60 MALE FORSYTH Unk
66 FEMALE FULTON Unk
68 MALE FULTON Yes
58 MALE FULTON Yes
50 FEMALE FULTON No
90 FEMALE FULTON Unk
33 MALE FULTON Unk
96 MALE FULTON Yes
70 FEMALE FULTON Yes
89 MALE FULTON Yes
63 MALE FULTON Yes
81 MALE FULTON Yes
77 FEMALE FULTON Unk
78 MALE FULTON Yes
78 MALE FULTON Yes
82 MALE FULTON Yes
89 FEMALE FULTON Unk
73 FEMALE FULTON Yes
85 MALE FULTON Unk
75 MALE FULTON Unk
86 FEMALE FULTON Yes
75 FEMALE FULTON Yes
85 MALE FULTON Yes
84 FEMALE FULTON No
62 MALE FULTON Yes
31 MALE FULTON No
53 MALE FULTON Unk
73 MALE FULTON Unk
90 FEMALE FULTON Unk
94 FEMALE FULTON Unk
77 MALE FULTON Yes
87   FULTON Unk
70 FEMALE FULTON Yes
68 FEMALE FULTON Yes
62 MALE FULTON Yes
91 MALE FULTON Yes
66 MALE FULTON Unk
88 MALE FULTON Yes
93 FEMALE FULTON Unk
36 FEMALE FULTON Unk
97 FEMALE FULTON Yes
59 MALE FULTON Yes
78 MALE GORDON Yes
69 MALE GORDON Yes
70 FEMALE GORDON Yes
100 FEMALE GREENE Unk
85 MALE GWINNETT Yes
69 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes
81 MALE GWINNETT No
73 MALE GWINNETT Unk
74 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes
80 MALE GWINNETT Unk
81 FEMALE GWINNETT Unk
81 MALE GWINNETT Unk
90 MALE GWINNETT Unk
63 MALE GWINNETT Yes
44 MALE GWINNETT Yes
66 MALE GWINNETT Yes
85 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes
81 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes
94 MALE GWINNETT Yes
76 FEMALE HEARD Yes
73 MALE HENRY Unk
63 FEMALE HENRY Unk
80 MALE HENRY Yes
75 MALE HOUSTON Yes
74 FEMALE HOUSTON Unk
85 MALE HOUSTON Unk
64 MALE HOUSTON Yes
84 MALE HOUSTON Yes
64 MALE HOUSTON Unk
90 MALE HOUSTON Yes
93 MALE JENKINS Yes
58 MALE LEE Yes
81 FEMALE LEE Unk
64 FEMALE LEE Yes
55 FEMALE LEE Yes
68 FEMALE LEE Yes
49 MALE LEE Yes
70 FEMALE LEE No
63 MALE LEE Yes
54 MALE LEE Yes
67 MALE LEE Unk
63 MALE LEE Unk
34 FEMALE LEE Unk
49 FEMALE LEE Unk
57 MALE LEE Unk
81 FEMALE LEE Unk
66 MALE LOWNDES Yes
71 MALE MADISON Yes
45 MALE MCDUFFIE Unk
89 FEMALE MITCHELL Yes
85 FEMALE MITCHELL Yes
97 FEMALE MITCHELL Unk
68 MALE MITCHELL Unk
81 MALE MITCHELL Yes
73 MALE MITCHELL Unk
81 MALE MITCHELL Unk
61 FEMALE MITCHELL Unk
55 FEMALE MITCHELL Unk
71 FEMALE MITCHELL Unk
54 MALE MITCHELL Unk
77 MALE MONROE Yes
85 MALE MUSCOGEE Unk
77 MALE NEWTON Unk
61 MALE NEWTON Yes
85 MALE NEWTON Yes
85 MALE OCONEE Unk
83 MALE OGLETHORPE Unk
74 MALE PAULDING Yes
29 FEMALE PEACH Unk
57 FEMALE PEACH Yes
76 FEMALE PICKENS Yes
70 MALE PICKENS Yes
67 FEMALE PIERCE Unk
69 MALE RANDOLPH Yes
78 FEMALE RANDOLPH Unk
66 MALE RANDOLPH Unk
83 MALE RICHMOND Yes
62 MALE RICHMOND Yes
81 FEMALE RICHMOND Unk
44 FEMALE ROCKDALE Yes
57 FEMALE ROCKDALE Yes
61 MALE SCHLEY Unk
81 FEMALE SPALDING Unk
85 MALE SPALDING Yes
50 MALE SPALDING Unk
73 MALE SPALDING Yes
88 MALE SUMTER Yes
68 FEMALE SUMTER Unk
65 MALE SUMTER Yes
63 MALE SUMTER Yes
73 MALE SUMTER Yes
74 MALE TALBOT Yes
83 FEMALE TAYLOR Yes
60 FEMALE TAYLOR Yes
79 MALE TERRELL Unk
73 FEMALE TERRELL Unk
81 MALE TERRELL Unk
58 MALE TERRELL Unk
77 MALE TERRELL Unk
88 FEMALE TERRELL Unk
75 MALE TERRELL Yes
78 MALE TERRELL Unk
77 MALE TERRELL Unk
59 MALE THOMAS Yes
87 FEMALE THOMAS Yes
62 FEMALE TIFT Yes
77 MALE TOOMBS Yes
66 FEMALE TROUP Yes
61 FEMALE TROUP Yes
37 FEMALE TROUP Yes
68 FEMALE UNKNOWN Unk
84 FEMALE UNKNOWN Unk
66 MALE UNKNOWN Unk
82 MALE UNKNOWN Yes
92 FEMALE UNKNOWN Yes
53 MALE UNKNOWN Unk
74 MALE WALTON Unk
75 MALE WALTON Unk
82 FEMALE WARE Unk
44 MALE WARE Yes
75 MALE WARE Yes
78 MALE WHITFIELD Yes
93 MALE WHITFIELD Yes
81 MALE WHITFIELD Yes
60 MALE WORTH Unk
75 MALE WORTH Yes
48 MALE WORTH Unk

SEE ALSO: Who is considered an 'essential worker' during the coronavirus pandemic?

According to a report from John Hopkins University, more than 22,500 people across the United States have recovered from the virus.

SEE ALSO: If you violate Georgia's shelter-in-place order, then you are breaking the law

DPH says it is working closely with the CDC, and state partners to respond to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the U.S., including Georgia. The goal is to quickly identify cases of COVID-19 and take the appropriate public health action to reduce its spread and protect the general public. 

Public health officials have urged social distancing to slow down or stop the spread of coronavirus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adults who are 60+ and people with serious medical conditions, such as heart disease and diabetes, are at higher risk of getting very sick from coronavirus. 

Georgia Coronavirus Hotline: 844-442-2681 available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Do you qualify for a stimulus check in Senate's coronavirus response bill?

Are people staying inside in Atlanta

FOX 5 News Edge Anchor Tom Haynes went to Piedmont Park to see if people were staying inside and practicing social distancing.

If you violate Georgia's shelter-in-place order, you are breaking the law

Gov. Brian Kemp signed a shelter-in-place order that goes into effect 6 p.m. Friday, April 3 and continues until April 13. Kemp has also closed all K-12 public schools for the rest of the academic year.

"Now is the crunch time for us to lessen the peak, to make the bullseye smaller so we don't overrun our health care system," Kemp said, saying that the next three weeks are critical for Georgia and that Georgian's need to "hunker down." 

Since the outbreak started, Kemp has closed schools, banned gatherings of 10 or more people, shut down bars and nightclubs and ordered people in fragile health to stay home. However, the governor resisted calls for a statewide order for all Georgians to shelter at home, saying those decisions are best left to local governments. 

These companies are hiring amid the coronavirus pandemic

Georgia has opened at least 13 drive-thru locations for virus testing and plans more. Kemp says priority for tests is being given to those at highest risk — the elderly, people who already have chronic illnesses, those in nursing homes or other long-term care facilities and first responders such as paramedics.

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georiga

Why social distancing can save lives amid COVID-19 pandemic

Social distancing is not only about preventing the illness itself, but rather, slowing the rate at which people get sick.&nbsp;

Best prevention measures:

  • Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.
  • If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

RESOURCES:

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.