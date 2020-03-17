Georgia coronavirus cases up to 6,383 with 208 deaths reported
The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has passed the 6,000 mark across Georgia while deaths from the virus have increased to greater than 200.
As of Saturday at 7 p.m., the number of cases had risen to 6,383 with the number of coronavirus-related deaths now at 208. Officials say 1,266 patients are hospitalized due to the virus.
Of the cases confirmed since testing began, 59 percent of patients were between the ages of 18 and 59. Thirty-six percent of the patients were 60 or older.
COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County (No. of deaths in bold):
Fulton 959 26
Dougherty 685 30
Dekalb 539 9
Cobb 453 23
Gwinnett 400 8
Clayton 235 9
Henry 167 3
Bartow 160 7
Carroll 158 2
Lee 134 8
Cherokee 120 5
Hall 117 0
Douglas 84 4
Sumter 83 4
Chatham 81 3
Floyd 80 3
Rockdale 75 2
Forsyth 71 1
Fayette 66 4
Coweta 64 2
Early 64 1
Clarke 62 8
Houston 59 6
Terrell 57 2
Mitchell 53 1
Newton 52 1
Richmond 51 1
Paulding 50 0
Colquitt 49 3
Lowndes 37 1
Bibb 36 1
Columbia 36 0
Worth 36 1
Muscogee 35 0
Tift 34 0
Troup 33 1
Crisp 28 0
Glynn 28 0
Spalding 26 2
Thomas 26 0
Barrow 25 2
Oconee 24 0
Gordon 23 2
Polk 18 0
Randolph 18 0
Walton 18 0
Ware 18 3
Dawson 16 0
Decatur 16 0
Pierce 16 0
Whitfield 16 1
Bryan 15 1
Calhoun 15 1
Coffee 15 0
Dooly 15 1
Jackson 15 0
Laurens 15 0
Greene 12 0
Turner 12 0
Upson 12 0
Baldwin 11 1
Meriwether 11 0
Butts 10 0
Haralson 10 0
Liberty 10 0
Miller 10 0
Peach 10 1
Burke 9 0
Effingham 9 0
Lumpkin 9 0
Murray 9 0
Pickens 9 1
Fannin 8 0
Seminole 8 0
Clay 7 0
Lamar 7 0
Madison 7 1
Monroe 7 1
Pulaski 7 0
Bacon 6 0
Camden 6 0
Catoosa 6 0
Harris 6 0
Irwin 6 0
Jones 6 0
Mcduffie 6 1
Schley 6 0
Stephens 6 0
Appling 5 0
Baker 5 1
Brooks 5 0
Bulloch 5 0
Dodge 5 0
Franklin 5 0
Lincoln 5 0
Pike 5 0
Toombs 5 1
Warren 5 0
Washington 5 0
Ben Hill 4 0
Jasper 4 0
Macon 4 0
Telfair 4 0
White 4 0
Banks 3 0
Berrien 3 0
Chattooga 3 0
Grady 3 0
Hart 3 0
Jefferson 3 0
Rabun 3 0
Talbot 3 0
Tattnall 3 0
Walker 3 0
Wilkes 3 0
Chattahoochee 2 0
Clinch 2 0
Habersham 2 0
Heard 2 1
Jenkins 2 0
Johnson 2 0
Marion 2 0
Mcintosh 2 0
Morgan 2 0
Putnam 2 0
Screven 2 0
Taylor 2 0
Twiggs 2 0
Wilcox 2 0
Wilkinson 2 0
Bleckley 1 0
Candler 1 0
Charlton 1 0
Cook 1 0
Dade 1 1
Elbert 1 0
Emanuel 1 0
Gilmer 1 0
Lanier 1 0
Long 1 0
Oglethorpe 1 1
Quitman 1 0
Stewart 1 0
Towns 1 0
Union 1 0
Wayne 1 0
Webster 1 0
Wheeler 1 0
Unknown 88 4
According to the Georgia Department of Health, the youngest person to die from the virus is a 29-year-old Peach County woman. The oldest has been a 98-year-old Clarke County man.
|Age
|Gender
|County
|Underlying
|95
|MALE
|BAKER
|Unk
|53
|MALE
|BALDWIN
|Yes
|91
|FEMALE
|BARROW
|Yes
|66
|MALE
|BARROW
|Yes
|72
|MALE
|BARTOW
|Yes
|69
|MALE
|BARTOW
|Yes
|85
|MALE
|BARTOW
|Yes
|90
|MALE
|BARTOW
|Yes
|88
|MALE
|BARTOW
|Yes
|56
|MALE
|BARTOW
|Yes
|78
|MALE
|BARTOW
|Yes
|96
|FEMALE
|BIBB
|Yes
|65
|MALE
|BRYAN
|Unk
|59
|FEMALE
|CALHOUN
|Unk
|71
|FEMALE
|CARROLL
|Unk
|80
|MALE
|CARROLL
|Unk
|83
|MALE
|CHATHAM
|Yes
|84
|FEMALE
|CHATHAM
|Yes
|80
|FEMALE
|CHATHAM
|Yes
|94
|FEMALE
|CHEROKEE
|Yes
|67
|FEMALE
|CHEROKEE
|Yes
|81
|MALE
|CHEROKEE
|Yes
|78
|FEMALE
|CHEROKEE
|Yes
|78
|FEMALE
|CHEROKEE
|Yes
|68
|MALE
|CLARKE
|Unk
|78
|FEMALE
|CLARKE
|Unk
|79
|MALE
|CLARKE
|Yes
|78
|FEMALE
|CLARKE
|Yes
|79
|MALE
|CLARKE
|Yes
|89
|FEMALE
|CLARKE
|No
|60
|MALE
|CLARKE
|Yes
|98
|MALE
|CLARKE
|Yes
|83
|FEMALE
|CLAYTON
|Yes
|82
|MALE
|CLAYTON
|Yes
|47
|MALE
|CLAYTON
|Yes
|69
|MALE
|CLAYTON
|Yes
|50
|MALE
|CLAYTON
|Unk
|67
|MALE
|CLAYTON
|Unk
|49
|FEMALE
|CLAYTON
|Unk
|64
|MALE
|CLAYTON
|Unk
|89
|MALE
|CLAYTON
|Unk
|76
|MALE
|COBB
|Yes
|82
|MALE
|COBB
|Yes
|75
|FEMALE
|COBB
|Yes
|87
|MALE
|COBB
|Yes
|77
|MALE
|COBB
|Yes
|67
|MALE
|COBB
|Yes
|86
|MALE
|COBB
|Unk
|65
|MALE
|COBB
|Yes
|36
|MALE
|COBB
|Yes
|75
|MALE
|COBB
|Yes
|67
|FEMALE
|COBB
|Yes
|67
|MALE
|COBB
|No
|82
|MALE
|COBB
|Unk
|85
|FEMALE
|COBB
|Yes
|33
|MALE
|COBB
|Unk
|71
|MALE
|COBB
|Yes
|56
|MALE
|COBB
|No
|68
|MALE
|COBB
|Yes
|51
|MALE
|COBB
|Yes
|63
|FEMALE
|COBB
|Yes
|83
|FEMALE
|COLQUITT
|Unk
|MALE
|COLQUITT
|Unk
|76
|FEMALE
|COLQUITT
|Unk
|42
|FEMALE
|COWETA
|Yes
|77
|MALE
|COWETA
|Yes
|79
|FEMALE
|DADE
|Yes
|91
|MALE
|DEKALB
|Yes
|91
|FEMALE
|DEKALB
|Yes
|88
|FEMALE
|DEKALB
|Yes
|31
|MALE
|DEKALB
|Yes
|69
|MALE
|DEKALB
|Yes
|65
|FEMALE
|DEKALB
|Yes
|81
|MALE
|DEKALB
|Yes
|89
|FEMALE
|DEKALB
|Yes
|67
|MALE
|DOOLY
|No
|79
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|75
|MALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|76
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|46
|MALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|69
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|43
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|79
|MALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|34
|MALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|42
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|66
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|78
|MALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|67
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|60
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|53
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|87
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|85
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|77
|MALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|66
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|84
|MALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|68
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|68
|MALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|65
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|71
|MALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|65
|MALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|45
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|92
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|61
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|82
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|61
|MALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|48
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|56
|MALE
|DOUGLAS
|Unk
|84
|MALE
|DOUGLAS
|Yes
|78
|MALE
|DOUGLAS
|Yes
|66
|MALE
|DOUGLAS
|No
|48
|FEMALE
|EARLY
|Yes
|83
|MALE
|FAYETTE
|Yes
|51
|FEMALE
|FAYETTE
|No
|79
|MALE
|FAYETTE
|Yes
|77
|FEMALE
|FAYETTE
|Yes
|65
|FEMALE
|FLOYD
|Yes
|75
|MALE
|FLOYD
|Yes
|80
|MALE
|FLOYD
|Yes
|87
|MALE
|FORSYTH
|Unk
|33
|MALE
|FULTON
|Unk
|90
|FEMALE
|FULTON
|Unk
|59
|MALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|70
|FEMALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|63
|MALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|81
|MALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|89
|MALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|82
|MALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|85
|MALE
|FULTON
|Unk
|78
|MALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|73
|FEMALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|78
|MALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|62
|MALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|75
|MALE
|FULTON
|Unk
|86
|FEMALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|85
|MALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|84
|FEMALE
|FULTON
|Unk
|66
|FEMALE
|FULTON
|Unk
|70
|FEMALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|68
|FEMALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|58
|MALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|62
|MALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|68
|MALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|73
|MALE
|FULTON
|Unk
|31
|MALE
|FULTON
|No
|53
|MALE
|FULTON
|Unk
|69
|MALE
|GORDON
|Yes
|78
|MALE
|GORDON
|Yes
|85
|MALE
|GWINNETT
|Yes
|69
|FEMALE
|GWINNETT
|Yes
|81
|MALE
|GWINNETT
|Unk
|75
|MALE
|GWINNETT
|Unk
|80
|MALE
|GWINNETT
|Unk
|85
|FEMALE
|GWINNETT
|Yes
|81
|FEMALE
|GWINNETT
|Yes
|66
|MALE
|GWINNETT
|Yes
|76
|FEMALE
|HEARD
|Unk
|73
|MALE
|HENRY
|Unk
|63
|FEMALE
|HENRY
|Unk
|80
|MALE
|HENRY
|Yes
|85
|MALE
|HOUSTON
|Unk
|84
|MALE
|HOUSTON
|Yes
|75
|MALE
|HOUSTON
|Yes
|64
|MALE
|HOUSTON
|Yes
|90
|MALE
|HOUSTON
|Yes
|34
|FEMALE
|LEE
|Unk
|57
|MALE
|LEE
|Unk
|64
|FEMALE
|LEE
|Yes
|58
|MALE
|LEE
|Yes
|54
|MALE
|LEE
|Yes
|68
|FEMALE
|LEE
|Yes
|49
|MALE
|LEE
|Yes
|55
|FEMALE
|LEE
|Yes
|66
|MALE
|LOWNDES
|Yes
|71
|MALE
|MADISON
|Yes
|45
|MALE
|MCDUFFIE
|Unk
|89
|FEMALE
|MITCHELL
|Yes
|61
|MALE
|NEWTON
|Yes
|83
|MALE
|OGLETHORPE
|Unk
|29
|FEMALE
|PEACH
|Unk
|76
|FEMALE
|PICKENS
|Yes
|81
|FEMALE
|RICHMOND
|Unk
|44
|FEMALE
|ROCKDALE
|Yes
|57
|FEMALE
|ROCKDALE
|Yes
|73
|MALE
|SPALDING
|Yes
|68
|FEMALE
|SUMTER
|Unk
|73
|MALE
|SUMTER
|Yes
|63
|MALE
|SUMTER
|Yes
|73
|MALE
|SUMTER
|Yes
|75
|MALE
|TERRELL
|Yes
|73
|FEMALE
|TERRELL
|Unk
|77
|MALE
|TOOMBS
|Yes
|61
|FEMALE
|TROUP
|Yes
|66
|MALE
|UNKNOWN
|Unk
|92
|FEMALE
|UNKNOWN
|Yes
|68
|FEMALE
|UNKNOWN
|Unk
|84
|FEMALE
|UNKNOWN
|Unk
|44
|MALE
|WARE
|Yes
|82
|FEMALE
|WARE
|Unk
|75
|MALE
|WARE
|Yes
|93
|MALE
|WHITFIELD
|Yes
|48
|MALE
|WORTH
|Unk
DPH says it is working closely with the CDC, and state partners to respond to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the U.S., including Georgia. The goal is to quickly identify cases of COVID-19 and take the appropriate public health action to reduce its spread and protect the general public.
Public health officials have urged social distancing to slow down or stop the spread of coronavirus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adults who are 60+ and people with serious medical conditions, such as heart disease and diabetes, are at higher risk of getting very sick from coronavirus.
Georgia Coronavirus Hotline: 844-442-2681 available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Gov. Brian Kemp signed a shelter-in-place order that goes into effect 6 p.m. Friday, April 3 and continues until April 13. Kemp has also closed all K-12 public schools for the rest of the academic year.
"Now is the crunch time for us to lessen the peak, to make the bullseye smaller so we don't overrun our health care system," Kemp said, saying that the next three weeks are critical for Georgia and that Georgian's need to "hunker down."
Since the outbreak started, Kemp has closed schools, banned gatherings of 10 or more people, shut down bars and nightclubs and ordered people in fragile health to stay home. However, the governor resisted calls for a statewide order for all Georgians to shelter at home, saying those decisions are best left to local governments.
Georgia has opened at least 13 drive-thru locations for virus testing and plans more. Kemp says priority for tests is being given to those at highest risk — the elderly, people who already have chronic illnesses, those in nursing homes or other long-term care facilities and first responders such as paramedics.
Best prevention measures:
- Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.
- If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
RESOURCES:
- Symptoms, testing and how to prepare amid growing COVID-19 outbreak
- Who is most susceptible to coronavirus? COVID-19 not just affecting older people
- Coronavirus cleaners: These products will kill COVID-19, according to the EPA
- Coronavirus and pets: Your cat or dog probably can’t get COVID-19, WHO says
- Will sick leave protect me if I get ill from coronavirus? 5 questions answered
The Associated Press contributed to this report.