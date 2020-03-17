Expand / Collapse search

Georgia coronavirus cases up to 5,967 with 198 deaths reported

Coronavirus
The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus is approaching the 6,000 mark across Georgia while deaths from the virus continue to near 200.

As of 7 p.m. Friday, the number of cases had risen to 5,967 with the number of coronavirus-related deaths now at 198. Officials say 1,222 patients are hospitalized due to the virus.

Source: Georgia Department of Public Health

Of the cases confirmed since testing began, 58 percent of patients were between the ages of 18 and 59. Thirty-five percent of the patients were 60 or older. 

Source; Georgia Department of Public Health

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases: No. Cases (%)
Total 5967 (100%)
Hospitalized 1222(20.48%)
Deaths 198 (3.32%)


 
COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County: No. Cases No. Deaths
Fulton 910 26
Dougherty 607 30
Dekalb 483 8
Cobb 422 20
Gwinnett 353 8
Clayton 206 8
Bartow 159 6
Carroll 147 2
Henry 143 3
Lee 123 8
Cherokee 114 5
Hall 81 0
Floyd 79 3
Douglas 78 4
Rockdale 67 2
Sumter 67 4
Chatham 65 3
Early 61 1
Fayette 61 4
Forsyth 61 1
Clarke 59 8
Houston 58 5
Coweta 56 2
Terrell 50 2
Richmond 49 1
Mitchell 46 1
Paulding 46 0
Colquitt 44 3
Newton 42 1
Bibb 34 1
Tift 34 0
Columbia 33 0
Worth 33 1
Lowndes 32 1
Muscogee 31 0
Troup 30 1
Thomas 26 0
Crisp 24 0
Glynn 23 0
Spalding 23 1
Barrow 22 2
Gordon 21 2
Oconee 21 0
Polk 18 0
Ware 17 3
Decatur 16 0
Pierce 16 0
Walton 16 0
Bryan 15 1
Coffee 15 0
Laurens 15 0
Whitfield 15 1
Dawson 13 0
Jackson 13 0
Dooly 12 0
Greene 12 0
Turner 12 0
Baldwin 11 1
Calhoun 11 1
Miller 11 0
Randolph 11 0
Haralson 10 0
Meriwether 10 0
Peach 10 1
Butts 9 0
Liberty 9 0
Pickens 9 1
Burke 8 0
Fannin 8 0
Seminole 8 0
Upson 8 0
Clay 7 0
Lumpkin 7 0
Madison 7 1
Monroe 7 0
Murray 7 0
Bacon 6 0
Camden 6 0
Catoosa 6 0
Effingham 6 0
Harris 6 0
Irwin 6 0
Jones 6 0
Lamar 6 0
Appling 5 0
Brooks 5 0
Bulloch 5 0
Dodge 5 0
Franklin 5 0
Lincoln 5 0
Mcduffie 5 1
Pulaski 5 0
Schley 5 0
Stephens 5 0
Toombs 5 1
Washington 5 0
Baker 4 1
Pike 4 0
Warren 4 0
Banks 3 0
Ben Hill 3 0
Berrien 3 0
Chattooga 3 0
Grady 3 0
Hart 3 0
Talbot 3 0
Tattnall 3 0
Walker 3 0
White 3 0
Wilkes 3 0
Chattahoochee 2 0
Clinch 2 0
Habersham 2 0
Heard 2 1
Jasper 2 0
Jefferson 2 0
Jenkins 2 0
Macon 2 0
Mcintosh 2 0
Morgan 2 0
Putnam 2 0
Rabun 2 0
Screven 2 0
Taylor 2 0
Telfair 2 0
Twiggs 2 0
Bleckley 1 0
Candler 1 0
Charlton 1 0
Cook 1 0
Dade 1 1
Elbert 1 0
Emanuel 1 0
Gilmer 1 0
Johnson 1 0
Lanier 1 0
Long 1 0
Marion 1 0
Oglethorpe 1 1
Quitman 1 0
Stewart 1 0
Towns 1 0
Union 1 0
Webster 1 0
Wheeler 1 0
Wilcox 1 0
Wilkinson 1 0
Unknown 264 4
*Based on patient county of residence when known

According to the Georgia Department of Health, the youngest person to die from the virus is a 29-year-old Peach County woman. The oldest has been a 95-year-old Baker County man.

Age Gender County Underlying
95 MALE BAKER Unk
53 MALE BALDWIN Yes
66 MALE BARROW Yes
91 FEMALE BARROW Yes
78 MALE BARTOW Yes
85 MALE BARTOW Yes
88 MALE BARTOW Yes
90 MALE BARTOW Yes
72 MALE BARTOW Yes
69 MALE BARTOW Yes
96 FEMALE BIBB Yes
65 MALE BRYAN Unk
  FEMALE CALHOUN Unk
  MALE CARROLL Unk
71 FEMALE CARROLL Unk
80 FEMALE CHATHAM Yes
83 MALE CHATHAM Yes
84 FEMALE CHATHAM Yes
81 MALE CHEROKEE Yes
94 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes
67 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes
78 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes
78 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes
68 MALE CLARKE Unk
78 FEMALE CLARKE Unk
79 MALE CLARKE Yes
89 FEMALE CLARKE No
78 FEMALE CLARKE Yes
98 MALE CLARKE Yes
79 MALE CLARKE Yes
60 MALE CLARKE Yes
47 MALE CLAYTON Yes
69 MALE CLAYTON Yes
67 MALE CLAYTON Unk
49 FEMALE CLAYTON Unk
64 MALE CLAYTON Unk
50 MALE CLAYTON Unk
83 FEMALE CLAYTON Yes
82 MALE CLAYTON Yes
76 MALE COBB Yes
82 MALE COBB Yes
87 MALE COBB Yes
68 MALE COBB Yes
75 FEMALE COBB Yes
86 MALE COBB Unk
65 MALE COBB Yes
67 MALE COBB No
75 MALE COBB Yes
  MALE COBB Yes
82 MALE COBB Unk
33 MALE COBB Unk
71 MALE COBB Yes
63 FEMALE COBB Yes
56 MALE COBB No
67 FEMALE COBB Yes
67 MALE COBB Yes
77 MALE COBB Yes
85 FEMALE COBB Yes
51 MALE COBB Yes
  FEMALE COLQUITT Unk
83 FEMALE COLQUITT Unk
  MALE COLQUITT Unk
77 MALE COWETA Yes
42 FEMALE COWETA Yes
79 FEMALE DADE Yes
  FEMALE DEKALB Yes
91 FEMALE DEKALB Yes
31 MALE DEKALB Yes
65 FEMALE DEKALB Yes
89 FEMALE DEKALB Yes
91 MALE DEKALB Yes
69 MALE DEKALB Yes
81 MALE DEKALB Yes
71 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes
92 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
61 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
65 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes
45 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
82 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
65 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
  MALE DOUGHERTY Unk
66 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
68 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
84 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk
85 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
77 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk
53 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
87 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
60 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
46 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk
67 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
34 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes
79 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
75 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk
61 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk
48 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
76   DOUGHERTY Unk
42 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
66 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
43 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
79 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes
78 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk
69 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
56 MALE DOUGLAS Unk
78 MALE DOUGLAS Yes
66 MALE DOUGLAS No
84 MALE DOUGLAS Yes
48 FEMALE EARLY Yes
51 FEMALE FAYETTE No
79 MALE FAYETTE Yes
77 FEMALE FAYETTE Yes
83 MALE FAYETTE Yes
80 MALE FLOYD Yes
65 FEMALE FLOYD Yes
75 MALE FLOYD Yes
87 MALE FORSYTH Unk
73 FEMALE FULTON Yes
85 MALE FULTON Unk
75 MALE FULTON Unk
86 FEMALE FULTON Yes
  MALE FULTON Yes
  FEMALE FULTON Unk
62 MALE FULTON Yes
66 FEMALE FULTON Unk
90 FEMALE FULTON Unk
68 MALE FULTON Yes
33 MALE FULTON Unk
62 MALE FULTON Yes
58 MALE FULTON Yes
68 FEMALE FULTON Yes
70 FEMALE FULTON Yes
  MALE FULTON Unk
31 MALE FULTON Unk
82 MALE FULTON Yes
78 MALE FULTON Yes
78 MALE FULTON Yes
89 MALE FULTON Yes
81 MALE FULTON Yes
63 MALE FULTON Yes
73 MALE FULTON Unk
70 FEMALE FULTON Yes
59 MALE FULTON Yes
69 MALE GORDON Yes
78 MALE GORDON Yes
81 MALE GWINNETT Unk
81 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes
75 MALE GWINNETT Unk
80 MALE GWINNETT Unk
85 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes
69 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes
66 MALE GWINNETT Yes
85 MALE GWINNETT Yes
76 FEMALE HEARD Unk
73 MALE HENRY Unk
80 MALE HENRY Yes
63 FEMALE HENRY Unk
90 MALE HOUSTON Yes
75 MALE HOUSTON Yes
84 MALE HOUSTON Yes
64 MALE HOUSTON Yes
85 MALE HOUSTON Unk
68 FEMALE LEE Yes
64 FEMALE LEE Yes
54 MALE LEE Yes
49 MALE LEE Yes
  FEMALE LEE Unk
55 FEMALE LEE Yes
58 MALE LEE Yes
57 MALE LEE Unk
66 MALE LOWNDES Yes
71 MALE MADISON Yes
    MCDUFFIE Unk
89 FEMALE MITCHELL Yes
61 MALE NEWTON Yes
83 MALE OGLETHORPE Unk
29 FEMALE PEACH Unk
76 FEMALE PICKENS Yes
81 FEMALE RICHMOND Unk
57 FEMALE ROCKDALE Yes
44 FEMALE ROCKDALE Yes
73 MALE SPALDING Yes
73 MALE SUMTER Yes
68 FEMALE SUMTER Unk
73 MALE SUMTER Yes
63 MALE SUMTER Yes
73 FEMALE TERRELL Unk
75 MALE TERRELL Yes
77 MALE TOOMBS Yes
61 FEMALE TROUP Yes
92 FEMALE UNKNOWN Yes
66 MALE UNKNOWN Unk
68 FEMALE UNKNOWN Unk
84 FEMALE UNKNOWN Unk
44 MALE WARE Yes
82 FEMALE WARE Unk
75 MALE WARE Yes
93 MALE WHITFIELD Yes
48 MALE WORTH Unk

SEE ALSO: If you violate Georgia's shelter-in-place order, then you are breaking the law

DPH says it is working closely with the CDC, and state partners to respond to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the U.S., including Georgia. The goal is to quickly identify cases of COVID-19 and take the appropriate public health action to reduce its spread and protect the general public. 

Public health officials have urged social distancing to slow down or stop the spread of coronavirus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adults who are 60+ and people with serious medical conditions, such as heart disease and diabetes, are at higher risk of getting very sick from coronavirus. 

Georgia Coronavirus Hotline: 844-442-2681 available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Gov. Brian Kemp signed a shelter-in-place order that goes into effect 6 p.m. Friday, April 3 and continues until April 13. Kemp has also closed all K-12 public schools for the rest of the academic year.

"Now is the crunch time for us to lessen the peak, to make the bullseye smaller so we don't overrun our health care system," Kemp said, saying that the next three weeks are critical for Georgia and that Georgian's need to "hunker down." 

Since the outbreak started, Kemp has closed schools, banned gatherings of 10 or more people, shut down bars and nightclubs and ordered people in fragile health to stay home. However, the governor resisted calls for a statewide order for all Georgians to shelter at home, saying those decisions are best left to local governments. 

Georgia has opened at least 13 drive-thru locations for virus testing and plans more. Kemp says priority for tests is being given to those at highest risk — the elderly, people who already have chronic illnesses, those in nursing homes or other long-term care facilities and first responders such as paramedics.

Best prevention measures:

  • Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.
  • If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

RESOURCES:

