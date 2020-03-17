Georgia coronavirus cases up to 5,444 with 176 deaths reported

FOX 5 Livestream: App users click here for live updates.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has exceeded the 5,000 mark across Georgia while deaths from the virus continue to rise.

As of 7 p.m. Thursday, the number of cases had risen to 5,444 with the number of coronavirus-related deaths now at 176. Officials say 1,129 patients are hospitalized due to the virus.

Kemp issues shelter-in-place order for coronavirus 'at risk' groups

Of the cases confirmed since testing began, 58 percent of patients were between the ages of 18 and 59. Thirty-five percent of the patients were 60 or older.

As of Thursday, more than 20,000 tests had been performed in Georgia, according to DPH with up to 3,000 tests now being performed each day. Out of Georgia's 159 counties, health officials say 139 have at least one case of coronavirus.

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases: No. Cases (%) Total 5444 (100%) Hospitalized 1129(20.74%) Deaths 176 (3.23%)



COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County: No. Cases No. Deaths Fulton 747 23 Dougherty 521 30 Dekalb 409 8 Cobb 341 17 Gwinnett 303 8 Clayton 165 6 Bartow 153 4 Carroll 139 2 Henry 115 2 Lee 104 7 Cherokee 94 4 Floyd 78 2 Hall 72 0 Douglas 66 3 Rockdale 57 2 Clarke 55 7 Fayette 55 4 Forsyth 53 1 Houston 49 5 Coweta 48 2 Sumter 48 3 Terrell 47 2 Chatham 44 3 Early 42 1 Richmond 42 1 Mitchell 40 1 Newton 37 0 Paulding 35 0 Tift 29 0 Colquitt 28 2 Worth 28 1 Columbia 27 0 Lowndes 26 1 Muscogee 26 0 Bibb 25 1 Crisp 21 0 Glynn 21 0 Troup 21 1 Barrow 20 2 Gordon 20 1 Oconee 19 0 Spalding 17 1 Thomas 17 0 Polk 16 0 Walton 15 0 Laurens 14 0 Ware 14 2 Whitfield 14 1 Bryan 11 1 Dawson 11 0 Dooly 11 0 Jackson 11 0 Calhoun 10 1 Decatur 10 0 Pierce 10 0 Butts 9 0 Coffee 9 0 Meriwether 9 0 Pickens 9 1 Burke 8 0 Fannin 8 0 Greene 8 0 Baldwin 7 1 Clay 7 0 Liberty 7 0 Lumpkin 7 0 Murray 7 0 Peach 7 1 Bacon 6 0 Camden 6 0 Effingham 6 0 Haralson 6 0 Lamar 6 0 Monroe 6 0 Seminole 6 0 Turner 6 0 Upson 6 0 Washington 6 0 Catoosa 5 0 Dodge 5 0 Franklin 5 0 Harris 5 0 Irwin 5 0 Jones 5 0 Lincoln 5 0 Madison 5 1 Pulaski 5 0 Stephens 5 0 Toombs 5 1 Baker 4 1 Brooks 4 0 Bulloch 4 0 Mcduffie 4 1 Miller 4 0 Randolph 4 0 Schley 4 0 Warren 4 0 Appling 3 0 Banks 3 0 Ben Hill 3 0 Berrien 3 0 Chattooga 3 0 Hart 3 0 White 3 0 Chattahoochee 2 0 Clinch 2 0 Grady 2 0 Habersham 2 0 Heard 2 1 Jasper 2 0 Jefferson 2 0 Macon 2 0 Morgan 2 0 Pike 2 0 Putnam 2 0 Rabun 2 0 Screven 2 0 Tattnall 2 0 Taylor 2 0 Telfair 2 0 Twiggs 2 0 Walker 2 0 Wilkes 2 0 Bleckley 1 0 Candler 1 0 Charlton 1 0 Cook 1 0 Dade 1 0 Emanuel 1 0 Gilmer 1 0 Jenkins 1 0 Johnson 1 0 Lanier 1 0 Long 1 0 Mcintosh 1 0 Oglethorpe 1 1 Stewart 1 0 Talbot 1 0 Union 1 0 Webster 1 0 Wheeler 1 0 Wilcox 1 0 Wilkinson 1 0 Unknown 665 4 *Based on patient county of residence when known

LIVE: Interactive map tracks global spread of COVID-19

According to the Georgia Department of Health, the youngest person to die from the virus is a 29-year-old Peach County woman. The oldest has been a 95-year-old Baker County man.

Age Gender County Underlying 95 MALE BAKER Unk 53 MALE BALDWIN Yes 91 FEMALE BARROW Yes 66 MALE BARROW Yes 85 MALE BARTOW Unk 69 MALE BARTOW Yes 90 MALE BARTOW Yes 85 MALE BARTOW Yes 96 FEMALE BIBB Yes 65 MALE BRYAN Unk FEMALE CALHOUN Unk 71 FEMALE CARROLL Unk MALE CARROLL Unk 84 FEMALE CHATHAM Yes 83 MALE CHATHAM Yes 80 FEMALE CHATHAM Yes 67 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes 94 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes 78 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes 78 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes 79 MALE CLARKE Yes 60 MALE CLARKE Yes 68 MALE CLARKE Unk 78 FEMALE CLARKE Yes 79 MALE CLARKE Yes 89 FEMALE CLARKE No 78 FEMALE CLARKE Unk 82 MALE CLAYTON Yes 69 MALE CLAYTON Yes 49 FEMALE CLAYTON Unk 67 MALE CLAYTON Unk 83 FEMALE CLAYTON Yes 47 MALE CLAYTON Yes 85 FEMALE COBB Yes 56 MALE COBB No 82 MALE COBB Yes 82 MALE COBB Unk 68 MALE COBB Yes 86 MALE COBB Unk 87 MALE COBB Yes 51 MALE COBB Yes 33 MALE COBB Unk 71 MALE COBB Yes 67 MALE COBB Yes 67 FEMALE COBB Yes 67 MALE COBB No MALE COBB Yes 75 MALE COBB Yes 77 MALE COBB Yes 63 FEMALE COBB Yes FEMALE COLQUITT Unk 83 FEMALE COLQUITT Unk 77 MALE COWETA Yes 42 FEMALE COWETA Yes 65 FEMALE DEKALB Yes 31 MALE DEKALB Yes 69 MALE DEKALB Yes 91 FEMALE DEKALB Yes 81 MALE DEKALB Yes 11 MALE DEKALB Yes 91 MALE DEKALB Yes FEMALE DEKALB Yes 69 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 78 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 43 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 79 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 34 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 42 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 66 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 46 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 66 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 67 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 65 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 71 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 68 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 92 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 84 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 60 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 53 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 77 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 87 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 85 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 61 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 82 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 65 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 45 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 48 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 76 DOUGHERTY Unk 79 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 75 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 61 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 66 MALE DOUGLAS No 84 MALE DOUGLAS Unk 78 MALE DOUGLAS Yes 48 FEMALE EARLY Yes 51 FEMALE FAYETTE No 79 MALE FAYETTE Yes 83 MALE FAYETTE Yes 77 FEMALE FAYETTE Yes 75 MALE FLOYD Yes 65 FEMALE FLOYD Yes 87 MALE FORSYTH Unk 78 MALE FULTON Yes 62 MALE FULTON Yes 82 MALE FULTON Yes 89 MALE FULTON Yes 59 MALE FULTON Yes 90 FEMALE FULTON Unk 63 MALE FULTON Yes 81 MALE FULTON Yes 70 FEMALE FULTON Yes 73 FEMALE FULTON Yes 75 MALE FULTON Unk 85 MALE FULTON Unk 86 FEMALE FULTON Yes MALE FULTON Yes FEMALE FULTON Unk 66 FEMALE FULTON Unk 70 FEMALE FULTON Yes 68 FEMALE FULTON Yes 33 MALE FULTON Unk 58 MALE FULTON Yes 62 MALE FULTON Yes 68 MALE FULTON Yes 78 MALE FULTON Yes 78 MALE GORDON Yes 81 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes 45 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes 66 MALE GWINNETT Unk 80 MALE GWINNETT Unk 85 MALE GWINNETT Yes 75 MALE GWINNETT Unk 69 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes 85 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes 76 FEMALE HEARD Unk 80 MALE HENRY Yes 73 MALE HENRY Unk 84 MALE HOUSTON Yes 64 MALE HOUSTON Yes 85 MALE HOUSTON Unk 75 MALE HOUSTON Yes 90 MALE HOUSTON Yes 64 FEMALE LEE Yes 58 MALE LEE Yes FEMALE LEE Unk 68 FEMALE LEE Yes 49 MALE LEE Yes 55 FEMALE LEE Yes 54 MALE LEE Yes 66 MALE LOWNDES Yes 71 MALE MADISON Yes MCDUFFIE Unk 89 FEMALE MITCHELL Yes 83 MALE OGLETHORPE Unk 29 FEMALE PEACH Unk 76 FEMALE PICKENS Yes 81 FEMALE RICHMOND Unk 44 FEMALE ROCKDALE Yes 57 FEMALE ROCKDALE Yes 73 MALE SPALDING Yes 73 MALE SUMTER Yes 73 MALE SUMTER Yes 63 MALE SUMTER Yes 75 MALE TERRELL Yes 73 FEMALE TERRELL Unk 77 MALE TOOMBS Yes 61 FEMALE TROUP Yes 66 MALE UNKNOWN Unk 92 FEMALE UNKNOWN Yes 68 FEMALE UNKNOWN Unk 84 FEMALE UNKNOWN Unk 82 FEMALE WARE Unk 44 MALE WARE Yes 93 MALE WHITFIELD Yes 48 MALE WORTH Unk

DPH says it is working closely with the CDC, and state partners to respond to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the U.S., including Georgia. The goal is to quickly identify cases of COVID-19 and take the appropriate public health action to reduce its spread and protect the general public.

Public health officials have urged social distancing to slow down or stop the spread of coronavirus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adults who are 60+ and people with serious medical conditions, such as heart disease and diabetes, are at higher risk of getting very sick from coronavirus.

Georgia Coronavirus Hotline: 844-442-2681 available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Georgia governor orders statewide shelter in place

Gov. Brian Kemp said Wednesday he would sign an executive order issuing a shelter in place for all residents statewide. The order would be in effect starting on Friday and continue until April 13. Kemp lso said he would sign an order closing all K-12 public schools for the rest of the academic year.

"Now is the crunch time for us to lessen the peak, to make the bullseye smaller so we don't overrun our health care system," Kemp said, saying that the next three weeks are critical for Georgia and that Georgian's need to "hunker down."

Since the outbreak started, Kemp has closed schools, banned gatherings of 10 or more people, shut down bars and nightclubs and ordered people in fragile health to stay home. However, the governor resisted calls for a statewide order for all Georgians to shelter at home, saying those decisions are best left to local governments.

Multiple Georgia cities had already imposed "shelter-in-place" restrictions for all residents. Atlanta and multiple suburbs have banned in-restaurant dining, limiting eateries to takeout and delivery service, as well as closing bars, theaters, bowling alleys and other gathering places. Tybee Island banned visitors to beaches, as well as the open consumption of alcohol.

Georgia has opened at least 13 drive-thru locations for virus testing and plans more. Kemp says priority for tests is being given to those at highest risk — the elderly, people who already have chronic illnesses, those in nursing homes or other long-term care facilities and first responders such as paramedics.

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georiga

Best prevention measures:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

RESOURCES:

