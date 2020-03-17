Expand / Collapse search

Georgia coronavirus cases up to 5,444 with 176 deaths reported

Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Coronavirus
FOX 5 Atlanta

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has exceeded the 5,000 mark across Georgia while deaths from the virus continue to rise.

As of 7 p.m. Thursday, the number of cases had risen to 5,444 with the number of coronavirus-related deaths now at 176. Officials say 1,129 patients are hospitalized due to the virus.

Kemp issues shelter-in-place order for coronavirus 'at risk' groups

Of the cases confirmed since testing began, 58 percent of patients were between the ages of 18 and 59. Thirty-five percent of the patients were 60 or older. 

As of Thursday, more than 20,000 tests had been performed in Georgia, according to DPH with up to 3,000 tests now being performed each day. Out of Georgia's 159 counties, health officials say 139 have at least one case of coronavirus.

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases: No. Cases (%)
Total 5444 (100%)
Hospitalized 1129(20.74%)
Deaths 176 (3.23%)


 
COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County: No. Cases No. Deaths
Fulton 747 23
Dougherty 521 30
Dekalb 409 8
Cobb 341 17
Gwinnett 303 8
Clayton 165 6
Bartow 153 4
Carroll 139 2
Henry 115 2
Lee 104 7
Cherokee 94 4
Floyd 78 2
Hall 72 0
Douglas 66 3
Rockdale 57 2
Clarke 55 7
Fayette 55 4
Forsyth 53 1
Houston 49 5
Coweta 48 2
Sumter 48 3
Terrell 47 2
Chatham 44 3
Early 42 1
Richmond 42 1
Mitchell 40 1
Newton 37 0
Paulding 35 0
Tift 29 0
Colquitt 28 2
Worth 28 1
Columbia 27 0
Lowndes 26 1
Muscogee 26 0
Bibb 25 1
Crisp 21 0
Glynn 21 0
Troup 21 1
Barrow 20 2
Gordon 20 1
Oconee 19 0
Spalding 17 1
Thomas 17 0
Polk 16 0
Walton 15 0
Laurens 14 0
Ware 14 2
Whitfield 14 1
Bryan 11 1
Dawson 11 0
Dooly 11 0
Jackson 11 0
Calhoun 10 1
Decatur 10 0
Pierce 10 0
Butts 9 0
Coffee 9 0
Meriwether 9 0
Pickens 9 1
Burke 8 0
Fannin 8 0
Greene 8 0
Baldwin 7 1
Clay 7 0
Liberty 7 0
Lumpkin 7 0
Murray 7 0
Peach 7 1
Bacon 6 0
Camden 6 0
Effingham 6 0
Haralson 6 0
Lamar 6 0
Monroe 6 0
Seminole 6 0
Turner 6 0
Upson 6 0
Washington 6 0
Catoosa 5 0
Dodge 5 0
Franklin 5 0
Harris 5 0
Irwin 5 0
Jones 5 0
Lincoln 5 0
Madison 5 1
Pulaski 5 0
Stephens 5 0
Toombs 5 1
Baker 4 1
Brooks 4 0
Bulloch 4 0
Mcduffie 4 1
Miller 4 0
Randolph 4 0
Schley 4 0
Warren 4 0
Appling 3 0
Banks 3 0
Ben Hill 3 0
Berrien 3 0
Chattooga 3 0
Hart 3 0
White 3 0
Chattahoochee 2 0
Clinch 2 0
Grady 2 0
Habersham 2 0
Heard 2 1
Jasper 2 0
Jefferson 2 0
Macon 2 0
Morgan 2 0
Pike 2 0
Putnam 2 0
Rabun 2 0
Screven 2 0
Tattnall 2 0
Taylor 2 0
Telfair 2 0
Twiggs 2 0
Walker 2 0
Wilkes 2 0
Bleckley 1 0
Candler 1 0
Charlton 1 0
Cook 1 0
Dade 1 0
Emanuel 1 0
Gilmer 1 0
Jenkins 1 0
Johnson 1 0
Lanier 1 0
Long 1 0
Mcintosh 1 0
Oglethorpe 1 1
Stewart 1 0
Talbot 1 0
Union 1 0
Webster 1 0
Wheeler 1 0
Wilcox 1 0
Wilkinson 1 0
Unknown 665 4
*Based on patient county of residence when known

LIVE: Interactive map tracks global spread of COVID-19

According to the Georgia Department of Health, the youngest person to die from the virus is a 29-year-old Peach County woman. The oldest has been a 95-year-old Baker County man.

Age Gender County Underlying
95 MALE BAKER Unk
53 MALE BALDWIN Yes
91 FEMALE BARROW Yes
66 MALE BARROW Yes
85 MALE BARTOW Unk
69 MALE BARTOW Yes
90 MALE BARTOW Yes
85 MALE BARTOW Yes
96 FEMALE BIBB Yes
65 MALE BRYAN Unk
  FEMALE CALHOUN Unk
71 FEMALE CARROLL Unk
  MALE CARROLL Unk
84 FEMALE CHATHAM Yes
83 MALE CHATHAM Yes
80 FEMALE CHATHAM Yes
67 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes
94 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes
78 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes
78 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes
79 MALE CLARKE Yes
60 MALE CLARKE Yes
68 MALE CLARKE Unk
78 FEMALE CLARKE Yes
79 MALE CLARKE Yes
89 FEMALE CLARKE No
78 FEMALE CLARKE Unk
82 MALE CLAYTON Yes
69 MALE CLAYTON Yes
49 FEMALE CLAYTON Unk
67 MALE CLAYTON Unk
83 FEMALE CLAYTON Yes
47 MALE CLAYTON Yes
85 FEMALE COBB Yes
56 MALE COBB No
82 MALE COBB Yes
82 MALE COBB Unk
68 MALE COBB Yes
86 MALE COBB Unk
87 MALE COBB Yes
51 MALE COBB Yes
33 MALE COBB Unk
71 MALE COBB Yes
67 MALE COBB Yes
67 FEMALE COBB Yes
67 MALE COBB No
  MALE COBB Yes
75 MALE COBB Yes
77 MALE COBB Yes
63 FEMALE COBB Yes
  FEMALE COLQUITT Unk
83 FEMALE COLQUITT Unk
77 MALE COWETA Yes
42 FEMALE COWETA Yes
65 FEMALE DEKALB Yes
31 MALE DEKALB Yes
69 MALE DEKALB Yes
91 FEMALE DEKALB Yes
81 MALE DEKALB Yes
11 MALE DEKALB Yes
91 MALE DEKALB Yes
  FEMALE DEKALB Yes
69 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
78 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk
43 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
79 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes
34 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes
42 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
66 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
46 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk
66 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
  MALE DOUGHERTY Unk
67 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
65 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
71 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes
68 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
92 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
84 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk
60 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
53 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
77 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk
87 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
85 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
61 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
82 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
65 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes
45 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
48 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
76   DOUGHERTY Unk
79 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
75 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk
61 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk
66 MALE DOUGLAS No
84 MALE DOUGLAS Unk
78 MALE DOUGLAS Yes
48 FEMALE EARLY Yes
51 FEMALE FAYETTE No
79 MALE FAYETTE Yes
83 MALE FAYETTE Yes
77 FEMALE FAYETTE Yes
75 MALE FLOYD Yes
65 FEMALE FLOYD Yes
87 MALE FORSYTH Unk
78 MALE FULTON Yes
62 MALE FULTON Yes
82 MALE FULTON Yes
89 MALE FULTON Yes
59 MALE FULTON Yes
90 FEMALE FULTON Unk
63 MALE FULTON Yes
81 MALE FULTON Yes
70 FEMALE FULTON Yes
73 FEMALE FULTON Yes
75 MALE FULTON Unk
85 MALE FULTON Unk
86 FEMALE FULTON Yes
  MALE FULTON Yes
  FEMALE FULTON Unk
66 FEMALE FULTON Unk
70 FEMALE FULTON Yes
68 FEMALE FULTON Yes
33 MALE FULTON Unk
58 MALE FULTON Yes
62 MALE FULTON Yes
68 MALE FULTON Yes
78 MALE FULTON Yes
78 MALE GORDON Yes
81 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes
45 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes
66 MALE GWINNETT Unk
80 MALE GWINNETT Unk
85 MALE GWINNETT Yes
75 MALE GWINNETT Unk
69 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes
85 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes
76 FEMALE HEARD Unk
80 MALE HENRY Yes
73 MALE HENRY Unk
84 MALE HOUSTON Yes
64 MALE HOUSTON Yes
85 MALE HOUSTON Unk
75 MALE HOUSTON Yes
90 MALE HOUSTON Yes
64 FEMALE LEE Yes
58 MALE LEE Yes
  FEMALE LEE Unk
68 FEMALE LEE Yes
49 MALE LEE Yes
55 FEMALE LEE Yes
54 MALE LEE Yes
66 MALE LOWNDES Yes
71 MALE MADISON Yes
    MCDUFFIE Unk
89 FEMALE MITCHELL Yes
83 MALE OGLETHORPE Unk
29 FEMALE PEACH Unk
76 FEMALE PICKENS Yes
81 FEMALE RICHMOND Unk
44 FEMALE ROCKDALE Yes
57 FEMALE ROCKDALE Yes
73 MALE SPALDING Yes
73 MALE SUMTER Yes
73 MALE SUMTER Yes
63 MALE SUMTER Yes
75 MALE TERRELL Yes
73 FEMALE TERRELL Unk
77 MALE TOOMBS Yes
61 FEMALE TROUP Yes
66 MALE UNKNOWN Unk
92 FEMALE UNKNOWN Yes
68 FEMALE UNKNOWN Unk
84 FEMALE UNKNOWN Unk
82 FEMALE WARE Unk
44 MALE WARE Yes
93 MALE WHITFIELD Yes
48 MALE WORTH Unk

DPH says it is working closely with the CDC, and state partners to respond to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the U.S., including Georgia. The goal is to quickly identify cases of COVID-19 and take the appropriate public health action to reduce its spread and protect the general public. 

Public health officials have urged social distancing to slow down or stop the spread of coronavirus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adults who are 60+ and people with serious medical conditions, such as heart disease and diabetes, are at higher risk of getting very sick from coronavirus. 

Georgia Coronavirus Hotline: 844-442-2681 available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Are people staying inside in Atlanta

FOX 5 News Edge Anchor Tom Haynes went to Piedmont Park to see if people were staying inside and practicing social distancing.

Georgia governor orders statewide shelter in place

Gov. Brian Kemp said Wednesday he would sign an executive order issuing a shelter in place for all residents statewide. The order would be in effect starting on Friday and continue until April 13. Kemp lso said he would sign an order closing all K-12 public schools for the rest of the academic year.

"Now is the crunch time for us to lessen the peak, to make the bullseye smaller so we don't overrun our health care system," Kemp said, saying that the next three weeks are critical for Georgia and that Georgian's need to "hunker down." 

Since the outbreak started, Kemp has closed schools, banned gatherings of 10 or more people, shut down bars and nightclubs and ordered people in fragile health to stay home. However, the governor resisted calls for a statewide order for all Georgians to shelter at home, saying those decisions are best left to local governments. 

Multiple Georgia cities had already imposed "shelter-in-place" restrictions for all residents. Atlanta and multiple suburbs have banned in-restaurant dining, limiting eateries to takeout and delivery service, as well as closing bars, theaters, bowling alleys and other gathering places. Tybee Island banned visitors to beaches, as well as the open consumption of alcohol.

Georgia has opened at least 13 drive-thru locations for virus testing and plans more. Kemp says priority for tests is being given to those at highest risk — the elderly, people who already have chronic illnesses, those in nursing homes or other long-term care facilities and first responders such as paramedics.

Social distancing is not only about preventing the illness itself, but rather, slowing the rate at which people get sick.&nbsp;

Best prevention measures:

  • Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.
  • If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

RESOURCES:

The Associated Press contributed to this report.