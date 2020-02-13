Georgia Commissioner of Public Safety resigns over trooper cheating scandal

The Commissioner of the Department of Public Safety is stepping down in the wake of a cheating scandal involving dozens of Georgia State Patrol troopers, FOX 5 has learned.

Gov. Brian Kemp asked for Col. Mark McDonough's resignation, which was announced Thursday.

“My family and I thank Colonel McDonough for his dedicated service, leadership, and sacrifice. We wish him the very best in the years ahead," Gov. Kemp said in a statement to FOX 5.

The Georgia State Patrol dismissed more than 30 troopers after it was determined that they cheated on a “Speed Detector Operator” exam they took online.

The troopers were all members of the 106th cadet class, which graduated in August 2019. According to officials, a trooper came forward with allegations that everyone in the class had cheated on the exam.

"The initial investigation with him showed he had given his name and password to a citizen to essentially take the course for him," McDonough told FOX 5 shortly after news of the dissmisal broke.

Taxpayers paid $1,837,383 for the 33 cadets, GSP said. Among other things, the cost salaries, ammunition, and room and board.

GSP said all of the firings have been reported to the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council.