Georgia appeals court to hear arguments in Fani Willis case on Friday

The Georgia Court of Appeals is set to review Judge Scott McAfee’s decision to deny a motion to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from the high-profile election interference case involving former President Donald Trump and his co-defendants.

The motion, filed in January by Trump’s co-defendant and former White House staffer Michael Roman, sought to disqualify Willis due to an alleged improper relationship with former Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade. Roman’s motion also claimed that Willis financially benefited from the investigation and her connection with Wade.

On March 15, Fulton County Superior Court Judge McAfee, who is in charge of the election interference case, ruled that Trump and his co-defendants had not provided sufficient evidence to prove that the alleged romantic relationship between Willis and Wade created a conflict of interest or that Willis gained financially from it. However, McAfee acknowledged a "significant appearance of impropriety" and stated that either Willis or Wade would need to step aside. Wade resigned a few hours later.

Following McAfee’s decision, Trump and his co-defendants were granted permission to file an interlocutory appeal. The defense has also argued that Trump would not receive a fair trial due to comments Willis made during a speech at a Cobb County church in June.

The Georgia Court of Appeals will not hear new evidence but will review previously presented materials to determine if McAfee’s ruling to keep Willis on the case was appropriate. The losing party will have the option to appeal to the Georgia Supreme Court, potentially further delaying the case from proceeding to trial.

Trump and 18 of his allies were indicted in August 2023 for allegedly interfering in Georgia’s 2020 presidential election. While four co-defendants have reached plea deals, Trump and the remaining defendants have pleaded not guilty. Arguments before the appeals court are scheduled for tomorrow.