George Floyd body to return to the Houston area

Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center confirms the body of George Floyd is coming back to the Houston area. Floyd's death in Minneapolis has sparked protests in several cities across the country.

No specific details about Floyd's funeral have been released.

Floyd is a Houston native and lived in the city's Third Ward. FOX 26 spoke with Floyd's high school friend and teammate Gerry Monroe.

“He was doing good, so whatever happened that day, I don’t think a hot check or a credit card issue you should receive a death sentence for,” said Monroe.

“That was the direct opposite of protecting and serving when you dehumanize and kill and murder somebody like that, and that was very tough to watch, and I’m just sorry for all of his family,” said Cyrill White, a high school friend of Floyd.

White says he looks forward to seeing the four police officers go through the judicial system, but overall, he’s hoping for greater sensitivity training for officers when it comes to not dehumanizing certain people and when it comes to de-escalation tactics.