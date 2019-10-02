GBI working to expedite suspect in Lumpkin County woman's murder

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is working with authorities in Pennsylvania to expedite 22-year-old Austin Stryker, the man who was wanted on murder charges in Lumpkin County.

Investigators say Stryker turned himself in to Pittsburgh police Tuesday night. Stryker is now one of six facing charges in the death of 21-year-old Hannah Bender

"Around 11:45 p.m., Stryker called police and said he was wanted for homicide in Georgia," Pittsburgh Police Spokesperson Chris Togneri told FOX 5's Elizabeth Rawlins.

Lumpkin County Sheriff Stacy Jarrard said he was relieved when he heard the news.

“I’m thankful for all of the agencies, they worked swift,” Jarrard said.

Six people, including Stryker, are facing charges in this case. So far, Stryker is the only one charged with murder. Monday, agents charged 19-year-old Dylan Reid and 18-year-old Isaac Huff with tampering with evidence and concealing the death. Friday, 78-year-old Jerry Harper was arrested in Dawson County in connection with the death and the previous day Elizabeth Donaldson was arrested for tampering with evidence.

RELATED: More arrests in connection to death of missing Lumpkin County woman

Advertisement

Everyone else faces either tampering with evidence charges and/or concealing the death of another.

The motive is still unclear but investigators say Bender knew the six people being charged, including Stryker.

Austin Todd Stryker

“I think they were acquaintances, possibly had dated," Jarrard said. “But that’s just me thinking. Is that something I know for a fact, no.”

Jarrard said it is still under investigation if the crime is possibly drug-related. In the initial police report filed by Bender's mom on Sept. 19, she told police that Bender had a history of drug use.