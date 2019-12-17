GBI seeks answers in DeKalb County missing woman cold case

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is asking for help in solving a cold case.

Anita Renee Davis, 56, disappeared in March 2007. She was last seen in DeKalb County.

Tuesday, GBI agents released a photo of Davis along with a forensic sketch showing what she might look like today.

A photo of Anita Renee Davis from 2007 next to a GBI forensic sketch of what she may look like in 2019. (Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

Davis, who would go by the nickname “Nae Nae,” weighed about 160 pounds, was 5-feet-10-inches tall, with brown eyes

Anyone with information about Davis’ disappearance should call the GBI Tipline at 1-800-597-8477.