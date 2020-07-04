GBI: Search for 3-year-old Georgia boy abducted Friday night, 'Amber Alert' issued

article

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 3-year-old Ameer Williams was abducted by 47-year-old Kenya McQueen from Roswell, Georgia around 8 p.m. Friday. A Levi's Call, Georgia's Amber Alert System, has since been issued.

McQueen might be driving a 4-door white sedan with tinted windows. A year, make, and model was not immediately released.

Police confirm the pair was last seen heading along Interstate 20 near Interstate 285 possibly headed towards Montgomery, Alabama.

Ameer Williams, a 3-year-old boy, is described by police as being 3-feet-11-inches tall, about 30 pounds, with light brown hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black shorts, blue and black Nike shoes.

Kenya McQueen (Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

Kenya McQueen, a 47-year-old man, is described by police as being 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hairs. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with Mickey Mouse on it, black shorts, white and black “Jordans.”

The details surrounding the abduction has not been released.

Anyone who sees this is asked to call 911. Anyone with information should call the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100.