GBI responding after Rockdale County SWAT standoff

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said they have been asked to respond to an officer-involved shooting in Rockdale County. The news came just moments after an hours-long SWAT standoff involved a person of interest in a double shooting which claimed one victim’s life.

This all started around 12:50 p.m. when deputies were called to a shooting near Green and Hill streets. Deputies said they found two shooting victims at the scene. They were rushed to the hospital, where one of the victims later died. The condition of the second victim was not immediately known.

Deputies were quickly able to identify a person of interest in the shooting. That led them to a home along Hill Street.

Both deputies with the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Conyers Police Department arrived at that home to find a man barricaded inside. Authorities called in the SWAT team and a negotiator to try to coax the man out of the home and surrender peacefully. It was not clear if he was in the home by himself or if others were in the home as well.

Details surrounding the end of the standoff were not immediately available.

Investigators have not yet said what prompted the shooting and the names of the victims have not been released. The name of the shooter was also being withheld due to the early stages of the investigation.

Some residents were evacuated from the neighborhood because of the standoff.