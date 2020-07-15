GBI investigating shooting death of 4-year-old Georgia girl

Agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been requested to investigate the death of a Wilcox County 4-year-old girl.

According to the GBI, the father of the young girl came to the Rochelle Police Department on Tuesday around 2 p.m. saying that his daughter had been shot.

When officers responded at the police department, officials say the man left the area.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Shortly after the report, deputies at the Wilcox County Sheriff's Office say they received information that the father dropped the girl's body off with family in Seville, Georgia and then left.

The Wilcox County coroner pronounced the 4-year-old dead at the home.

According to the GBI, police have obtained a search warrant for the father's home on the 100 block of C Alley Avenue.

Advertisement

The body of the girl will be transported to the GBI Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.