GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in DeKalb County

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist in investigating an officer-involved shooting in an unincorporated section of DeKalb County.

The shooting happened Thursday around 3:50 p.m. in the 1300 block of Balsam Drive, which is near University Heights United Methodist Church and Laurel Ridge Elementary School.

According to DeKalb County Police, when officers arrived, a male subject exited the home in possession of a firearm and shots were fired. Police did confirm no officer was injured during the incident, but the male subject has died.

The name and age of the victim have not yet been released.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed they are assisting in the investigation.

Further details have not yet been released.

