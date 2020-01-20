GBI investigating officer-involved shooting, homicide in LaGrange

The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting and homicide at a LaGrange apartment complex early Monday morning.

Police say that around 1:10, LaGrange police were called to the Tall Pine Apartments on the 100 block of Turner Street by 19-year-old Patrick Reeves.

When an officer got to the scene a few minutes later, officials say she heard a loud verbal altercation between 29-year-old Jazmen Glanton and his girlfriend, 25-year-old Phatrial Simms. Simms is Reeves' sister.

Officials say during the fight, an officer saw Reeves shoot Glanton. The officer then gave verbal commands and shot at Reeves, hitting the teenager in the arm.

Medics rushed Glanton and Reeves to a nearby hospital. At the hospital, Glanton was pronounced dead. Reeves is recovering from non-life threatening injuries.

No officers were injured during the shooting.

The GBI's investigation is ongoing and will eventually be turned over to the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.