GBI investigating Atlanta shooting involving DEA agents

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate an officer-involved shooting involving Drug Enforcement Administration agents in northwest Atlanta Tuesday afternoon.

The DEA confirmed with FOX 5 that several of its agents were involved in a shooting in northwest Atlanta near Hollywood Road and Ada Avenue a little before 4:30 p.m.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene and spotted police investigating the scene.

The GBI said that they will share details about the shooting Wednesday.

Federal officials said no agents were hurt in the shooting but did not anything else about possible injuries.

Investigators said they are still searching for several more people, but several people are in custody.

The DEA did not reveal why agents were in the area.

