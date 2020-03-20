GBI investigates officer-involved shooting at Clayton County apartment complex

article

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said they have been asked to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Clayton County Friday afternoon.

It happened at the Laurel Pointe Apartments located at 228 Morrow Road in Forest Park.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene around 5 p.m. and saw a heavy police presence.

Details surrounding the shooting were not immediately available.

This is the second officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate on Friday. The first was in Cuthbert in southwest Georgia.

