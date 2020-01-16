GBI investigates after officer-involved shooting in Cobb County

The GBI and Cobb County Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting Thursday.

According to a Tweet from Cobb Police, the shooting happened near Chasebrook Drive in Powder Springs.

Police confirmed nearby neighborhoods were not facing any danger.

The GBI said agents are being sent to the scene to assist Cobb County Police.

Information about what led up to the shooting were not immediately made available.

FOX 5 News crews are headed to the scene to gather more details.

Advertisement

This story is breaking. Check back for details.