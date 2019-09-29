GBI investigate officer-involved shooting in Kennesaw

A man was shot by Kennesaw Police after they say he ran and refused to put down a weapon in his home. GBI is assisting in this investigation. Police say it started off as a domestic dispute call around 5PM Sunday between a mother and her adult son.

"As the officers arrived they did see a suspect or a person flee to the basement,” said Scott Luther, Kennesaw Police PIO. “They gave multiple commands for him to come out and when he did he did present a weapon and that's when shots were fired."

The shooting happened inside of the Jiles Cove subdivision in Kennesaw.

Officer Luther says he believes just one of the two officers present did the shooting. The man in his late 20s or early 30s was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown. Neither the officers or the woman involved in the dispute were injured.

GBI spokes person, Nelly Miles tweeted this is the 64th officer involved shooting of 2019.