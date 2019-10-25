Expand / Collapse search
GBI: Deputy-involved shooting near Dalton

Updated 38 mins ago
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate a deputy-involved shooting the Dalton area Friday afternoon.

It happened near the intersection of Abutment and Woodpark drives a little before 5 p.m. The Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office confirmed early Friday evening one person is dead.

No law enforcement officers were injured.

The GBI said this is the 71st officer-involved shooting their agency has been asked to investigate in 2019.

