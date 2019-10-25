GBI: Deputy-involved shooting near Dalton
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate a deputy-involved shooting the Dalton area Friday afternoon.
It happened near the intersection of Abutment and Woodpark drives a little before 5 p.m. The Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office confirmed early Friday evening one person is dead.
No law enforcement officers were injured.
The GBI said this is the 71st officer-involved shooting their agency has been asked to investigate in 2019.
This story is breaking. Check back for updates. Anyone with more information, pictures, or video should email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.