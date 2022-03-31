GBI asking for help identifying hiker found dead of Appalachian Trail

article

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public's help in identifying a hiker found dead on part of the Appalachian Trail.

Officials say on Jan. 21, 2022, the man was found off the Benton MacKaye Trail on Springer Mountain, which is part of the Appalachian Trail in Fannin County.

According to the GBI, the man was wearing a small gray T-shirt, a gray fleece long sleeve shirt, tan Wrangler brand cargo pants in the size 30x32, gray wool boot socks, and size 10 Keen brand hiking boots. He was carrying a black Thermal-FR brand fleece quarter zip pullover, a dark gray Champion brand quarter zip fleece, a black Uline skull cap with rechargeable light attachment, and a small black folding shovel.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ A dark gray Champion brand quarter zip fleece (GBI)

GBI agents shared a forensic rendering of what they believe the man looked like.

Officials have not said how the man died, and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about a person matching the GBI's description, please call the GBI Cleveland Office at 706-348-4866 or its tip line at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE