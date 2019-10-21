Ga. Attorney General asks court to have BD plant temporarily cease operations

Attorney General Chris Carr has filed an injunction motion seeking to have the Becton Dickinson Plant in Covington to temporarily cease operations until additional safeguards are in place. Those safeguards would include constant monitoring.

The plant produces Ethylene Oxide, or EtO, is a solution used to sterilize mainly medical supplies, but in high enough doses, can cause cancer.

Last week, Covington asked the BD plant to cease operations for the very same reason. Independent testing of EtO emissions took place over seven days at eleven locations around the plant, at nearby neighborhoods and even into Conyers and DeKalb County.

The city asked for help from the state’s Environmental Protection Division and the EPA because the city can’t go at it alone.

The news of the state’s decision was announced Monday during a Covington City Council meeting.

No word on when a hearing on the matter would be heard.

RELATED: Covington mayor asks BD plant to cease operations after independent tests for EtO