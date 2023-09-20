Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat, wife Jaki Labat planning to divorce

article

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick "Pat" Labat and his wife, Jacqueline "Jacki" Labat, are reportedly getting a divorce.

The news was confirmed by Randall M. Kessler, Esq., who sent the following statement on her behalf:

"This was a difficult but necessary decision. As she has always done, Mrs. Labat will move forward with integrity, faith and purpose. She is grateful for her circle of family and friends who are always a source of great support."

The FOX 5 I-Team recently reported that an investigation discovered thousands of dollars in campaign money was paid to companies created by Jacqueline Labat. The sheriff, who is planning on running for a second term in 2024, released a statement at the time of the story saying he would review their filings but it was no secret that she worked for his campaign and she was compensated at a rate much less than the market rate for similar services.

In April, FOX 5 spoke to Jacki about her battle with breast cancer. At that time, she described Pat as her soulmate and said that they spend most of their time together.

Sheriff Labat has also been in the headlines recently because of the conditions of the Fulton County Jail, which is now being investigated by the Department of Justice. Ten inmates of the jail have died so far in 2023. The jail is overcrowded and many of its inmates have been held for long periods of time for low-level offenses.

Labat also made national headlines recently when former President Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants were booked into the Fulton County Jail after being indicted for interfering in the 2020 election in Georgia.

Jacki ran for Atlanta City Council in 2021 but lost to Keisha Waites.

Jacki and Pat share four adult children and two rescue pups, according to Labat's official bio.