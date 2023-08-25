Expand / Collapse search
Fulton County Jail woes: Trump's surrender shines national spotlight on deplorable conditions

Fulton County
The deplorable conditions of the Fulton County Jail

What former President Donald Trump and the other election defendants experienced at the Fulton County Jail is altogether different than a typical arrest. Even when individuals turn themselves in, they often will have an overnight stay. FOX 5 has reported extensively about everyday jail conditions, and a family member of one inmate spoke out.

ATLANTA - The appearance of former President Donald Trump to be booked on an election indictment brought even more attention to the Fulton County Jail. 

National commentators covering the case weighed in with their opinions about the jail, calling it one of the worst in the country.

A parent of an "every day" inmate does not quibble with that observation.

"I am not on the inside," said the parent, "but what I hear it is getting worse."

He mentioned in several discussions with FOX 5 that assaults are almost commonplace.

The parent said gang members appear to be in control of most of the floors in the jail.

There are demands made to turnover money and other items that are sought after at Rice Street, items as common as toiletries.

The parent said he hopes Fulton County leaders are paying attention.

"I feel they have to know, but maybe they don't want to be asked," the parent said. "They don't want to be asked to do something."