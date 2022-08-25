4 French bulldogs stolen from Duluth home at gunpoint, owner says

A man says he was robbed at gunpoint and the masked men stole four French bulldogs from his Duluth home.

The frightening moments were captured on camera and the victim says he's grateful none of the men pulled the trigger.

"Lay flat out. Lay flat out. Lay flight out," the men could be heard saying in the video.

"Two of them came with masks on, so I already knew that something was going to pop off. I kept it cool until it was time for them to rob me," the victim said.

The victim didn't want to be identified because the thieves are still on the run.

The man says the crime happened Tuesday evening around nine. The victim claims to have been talking with one of the men for weeks to sell one of the French bulldogs.

"I was looking for the paperwork, and that’s when the barrel, and they said, ‘We are taking your dog.’ That’s when they told me to lay down, and I came over here," the man said.

The men got away with the four puppies named Blue, Tiny, Pebbles and brindle and are valued around $25,000.

"I got up because they wanted to steal the mom of the puppies, and I was like, ‘Oh, no, they are going to steal everything.’ I really ran inside of the house, and they thought I had a gun and they ran," the man said.

This man says he wants better for the younger generation.

"Even though my babies are gone, what frustrates me is what these kids are doing right now," the man said. "Us as a community should help these kids out. It’s not worth it. These kids go to school and do stuff in your life. You’re not the only one that suffered. I suffered. Everyone suffers for stuff."

Anyone who recognizes the men is asked to call the police. One of the suspects had blue tape on his face and is believed to have a face tattoo.