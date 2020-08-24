FOX 5 Storm Team tracking 2 tropical systems in the Gulf

article

The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking two tropical storms to our south.

Tropical Storm Marco will continue to weaken and provide areas of the Mississippi and Louisiana along the Gulf coast some heavy rainfall.

There should be no impact to north Georgia, but there is rich tropical moisture in place that will produce heavy rainfall at times.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Tropical Storm Laura is expected to strengthen to a hurricane by Tuesday and will possibly get even stronger by Wednesday. The Louisiana and Texas coast should prepare for a landfalling storm.

North Georgia could see the remnants of rainfall this weekend, but that is subject to change.

Advertisement

Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter.