FOX 5 Storm Team: Laura slams Louisiana coast with fierce wind, surging sea

Hurricane Laura pounded the Gulf Coast for hours with ferocious winds, torrential rain, and rising seawater as it roared ashore over southwestern Louisiana near the Texas border early Thursday as a life-threatening Category 4 storm. Now, tens of thousands are without power this morning, but the storm is weakening.

As of 6 a.m. Thursday, Laura was located 45 miles north-northwest of Lake Charles, Louisiana, bringing catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds, and flash flooding. Now a Category 2, Laura was packing 110 mph winds while moving at 15 mph.

Hurricane Laura became the strongest hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico since Hurricane Katrina in 2005 on Wednesday afternoon.

Laura roared toward landfall in southwestern Louisiana near the Texas border as a menacing Category 4 hurricane late Wednesday, pushing ocean water topped with waves on to a low-lying coast that forecasters said would be inundated with "unsurvivable" storm surge as much as 20 feet deep.

Winds gusted above hurricane-force to 91 mph at a coastal monitoring station while Laura was still offshore, and forecasters said even stronger winds were coming that could rip apart buildings, level trees and toss vehicles like toys.

Authorities implored coastal residents of Texas and Louisiana to evacuate, but not everyone did before howling winds began buffeting trees back and forth in an area that was devastated by Rita in 2005.

The storm grew nearly 87% in power in just 24 hours to a size the National Hurricane Center called "extremely dangerous." Drawing energy from the warm Gulf of Mexico, the system was on track to arrive early Thursday during high tide as the most powerful hurricane to strike the U.S. so far this year.

"It looks like it's in full beast mode, which is not what you want to see if you're in its way," University of Miami hurricane researcher Brian McNoldy said.

Forecasters issued a string of tornado warnings as the storm pushed on to land, but there were no immediate reports of damage. Thousands of homes and businesses were without power.

One major Louisiana highway already had standing water as Laura's outer bands moved ashore with tropical storm-force winds. Thousands of sandbags lined roadways in tiny Lafitte, and winds picked up as shoppers earlier Wednesday rushed into a grocery store in low-lying Delcambre.

The National Hurricane Center kept raising its estimate of Laura's storm surge, from 10 feet just days ago to twice that size -- a height that forecasters said would be especially deadly.

Forecasters said storm surge topped by waves could submerge entire towns. Water was already rising in the small Louisiana community of Holly Beach in the imperiled Cameron Parish.

Laura was expected to cause widespread flash flooding in states far from the coast. Flood watches were issued for much of Arkansas, and forecasters said heavy rainfall could arrive by Friday in parts of Missouri, Tennessee and Kentucky. Laura is so powerful that it's expected to become a tropical storm again once it reaches the Atlantic Ocean, potentially threatening the Northeast.

Based on the current timing and track of this major hurricane, north Georgia will see the greatest impacts by Friday and Saturday. Thankfully the storm will be much weaker by then and the main impacts with be increased storm activity throughout the day.

Just hot and humid here with highs on Thursday near 91 and t-storms will be scarce. Better chance of rain and storms by Saturday.

The hurricane also threatened a center of the U.S. energy industry as the majority of Gulf oil and natural gas production shut down. Consumers are unlikely to see big price hikes, however, because the pandemic has decimated demand for fuel.

Laura will be the seventh named storm to strike the U.S. this year, setting a new record for U.S. landfalls by the end of August. The old record was six in 1886 and 1916, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.

Since 1950, there have only been 7 August Category 4+ hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico: Camille (1969), Allen (1980), Andrew (1992), Bret (1999), Charley (2004), Katrina (2005), Harvey (2017).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.