FOX 5 Storm Team: Hurricane Laura forms; projected to strengthen before Gulf Coast landfall

The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking Laura, which became a hurricane Tuesday morning shortly after entering the warm and deep waters of the Gulf of Mexico on a path to hit the U.S. coastline as a major storm.

Expected to strengthen until landfall, Laura has been upgraded to a category 1 hurricane as of 8:15 a.m. EDT Tuesday after hurricane hunter aircraft found maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.

The Louisiana and Texas coast should prepare for a landfalling storm. A period of rapid intensification is possible before landfall late Wednesday/early Thursday along the Texas/Louisiana coastline. Currently, a major category three hurricane is forecast at that time.

The remnants of Laura will steer north of Georgia over the weekend, which could enhance rainfall chances/amounts locally during that time.

“The main point is that we’re going to have a significant hurricane make landfall late Wednesday or early Thursday,” National Hurricane Center Deputy Director Ed Rappaport said Tuesday.

The decapitating crosswinds that killed Marco are not present, so there is little to keep Laura from turbocharging. Nearly all the computer simulations that forecasters rely on show rapid strengthening at some point in the next couple of days.

“The waters are warm enough everywhere there to support a major hurricane, Category 3 or even higher. The waters are very warm where the storm is now and will be for the entire path up until the Gulf Coast,” Rappaport said.

Laura passed Cuba after killing at least 11 people in the Dominican Republic and Haiti, where it knocked out power and caused flooding in the two nations that share the island of Hispaniola. The deaths reportedly included a 10-year-old girl whose home was hit by a tree and a mother and young son who were crushed by a collapsing wall.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.