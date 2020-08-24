FOX 5 Storm Team: Hurricane Laura catastrophic category 4 storm, could strengthen as it approaches coast

Hurricane Laura is now the strongest hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico since Hurricane Katrina in 2005. The hurricane has exploded into a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane, hours before it is expected to make landfall, striking Texas and Louisiana. Water levels are already rising along the coastline, with more than three feet of water above ground level at Eugene Island, Louisiana.

Official warnings from the National Weather Service indicate that "unsurvivable storm surge with large and destructive waves will cause catastrophic damage" along the east Texas and western Louisiana coast. That storm surge is forecast to rise as high as 15-20 feet just to the east of where the eye comes ashore.

As of 11 p.m. Wednesday, the hurricane was packing 150 mph winds. Located about 75 miles southeast of Port Arthur, Texas, Laura is moving north-northwest at 15 mph.

Laura grew nearly 70% in power in just 24 hours to reach Category 3 status early Wednesday morning as it moved closer toward the Gulf Coast. That is the largest 24-hour intensification rate for an Atlantic hurricane in August since Irma on August 31, 2017.

Satellite images show Laura’s remarkable intensification into “a formidable hurricane” that can smash homes and sink entire communities, “and there are no signs it will stop soon,” the National Hurricane Center said.

This storm is capable of producing catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds, and flash flooding along the northwest Gulf Coast Wednesday night.

“Heed the advice of your local authorities. If they tell you to go, go! Your life depends on it today,” said Joel Cline, tropical program coordinator at the National Weather Service. “It’s a serious day and you need to listen to them.”

Based on the current timing and track of this major hurricane, north Georgia will see the greatest impacts by Friday and Saturday. Thankfully the storm will be much weaker by then and the main impacts with be increased storm activity throughout the day.

On this Wednesday most will stay dry and we will have a much hotter afternoon with steamy sunshine.

A Category 4 hurricane can cause damage so catastrophic that power outages may last for months in places, and wide areas could be uninhabitable for weeks or months, posing a new disaster relief challenge for a government already straining to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

“We need to be concerned about the federal capacity to respond to a major hurricane disaster, particularly in light of failings that are all too obvious in the public health area,” said Kathleen Tierney, former director of the Natural Hazards Center at the University of Colorado. “I really worry: Who’s minding the store?”

In the largest U.S. evacuation during this pandemic era, more than half a million people were ordered Tuesday to flee from their homes near the Texas-Louisiana state line, including the Texas cities of Beaumont, Galveston and Port Arthur, and the low-lying Calcasieu and Cameron parishes in southwestern Louisiana, where forecasters said storm surge topped by waves could submerge whole communities.

Since 1950, there have only been 7 August Category 4+ hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico: Camille (1969), Allen (1980), Andrew (1992), Bret (1999), Charley (2004), Katrina (2005), Harvey (2017).

