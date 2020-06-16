Former University of Georgia football player arrested on rape charge

article

Athens-Clarke County police have charged a former University of Georgia football player with rape.

In a field report given to FOX 5 by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, officers say they arrested 29-year-old Bacarri Rambo on Saturday, June 13.

According to the report, police responded to a rape call around 1:17 a.m. on West Broad Street, though the "incident occured at a different location."

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Rambo, a former All-American safety for the Bulldogs from 2009 to 2012, was drafted by the Washington Redskins in 2013. He also played for the Miami Dolphins and twice for the Buffalo Bills.

The native of Donalsonville, Georgia had returned to the University of Georgia to work with the coaching staff.

The investigation continues.

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.