Former officer charged with assault takes the stand

A former Gwinnett County police officer accused of kicking a handcuffed driver is expected to take the stand in his own defense.

Robert McDonald is accused of assaulting an unarmed and handcuffed man, Demetrius Hollins, during a 2017 traffic stop.

Prosecutors rested their case against McDonald last week. On Friday, the prosecution closed with two sergeants taking the stand, explaining use of force tactics to jurors. The sergeants trained McDonald.

McDonald is charged with aggravated assault and battery in Hollins' arrest. Prosecutors say Hollins was unarmed and handcuffed and had already been tased several times by then-Sergeant Michael Bongiovanni when he kicked Collins. Bongiovanni made a plea deal with prosecutors before his own trial was set to start.

Testimony is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

